Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (27 June 2021)

New Cases: 75 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 35,629 Active Cases: 1,184 Total Recovered: 33,031 (18 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 46 (11 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 4 Total Tests Conducted: 264,810 (662 New) Total Deaths: 1,182 (1 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 385,236 (17 New). Second Dose 43,155 (53 New)