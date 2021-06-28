1st Choice Savings and Credit Union selects ASAPP OXP as its member experience software platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP is thrilled to announce that 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union has committed to a 7-year licensing agreement with ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform. This partnership will provide Albertans with convenient access to account and lending origination solutions for both retail and business services. Credit union staff will also benefit from the full ASAPP OXP feature set, as well as Platform Strategy and Support Services throughout the duration of the licensing agreement.
“This is a really important step in our digital transformation with the end goal of being able to serve our members better by providing easy, anywhere, anytime access to our products and services,” said Jason Sentes, President & CEO of 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union. “And with the complete OXP feature set, we’ll seek to leverage powerful capabilities that’ll help create efficiencies, boost productivity and engage our members on a more meaningful level.”
The full ASAPP OXP feature set includes Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Business Analytics (BA) functionality, including the new ASAPP OXP API (releasing in Q4-2021), all accessed through the ASAPP OXP Team Portal™. These new feature sets, along with powerful, new advancements in ASAPP’s AOS / LOS solution — like ASAPP’s identFI Biometric Identity Verification capability (powered by Jumio®) and the reimagined UX/UI — will help 1st Choice Savings navigate the increasing consumer trends towards online interaction that has only been heightened by the recent pandemic.
1st Choice Savings is planning a staggered roll-out with the launch of ASAPP, beginning with ASAPP version 11 in October 2021, which will provide retail and business AOS, LOS and CRM capabilities as well as ongoing Platform Strategy and Support Services. The remaining OXP features, including CRM opportunity management, Enterprise Content Management and Business Analytics features will be launched in Q2 2022.
“ASAPP OXP is specifically designed to support operational agility,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Marketing Officer of ASAPP Financial Technology “We look forward to providing 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union with efficient, effective, and engaging solutions that’ll make them more competitive than ever in Canada’s financial services landscape.”
Recognizing that digital transformation goes beyond technology, 1st Choice has also opted to take advantage of ASAPP’s Platform Strategy and Support Services. ASAPP’s Platform Strategy Services are designed to help credit unions achieve the greatest ROI possible through marketing initiatives, member onboarding, and support for various programs designed to boost member engagement.
“We’re thrilled to be entering this next chapter in our credit union’s evolution,” noted Sentes. “Through ASAPP, we’re confident that we can expand our footprint in Alberta and beyond, meet modern member expectations and provide them with online access to the things they care about most. ASAPP’s Platform Strategy Services will help to amplify the impact of these new technologies and support our great team through our digital transformation.”
About 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union
Established in 1940, 1st Choice Savings and Credit Union is a full-service financial institution that serves over 17,000 members across the province of Alberta with six branches in Cardston, Magrath, Taber, and three in Lethbridge. While offering all the services of a bank, 1st Choice also prides itself on being community focused and member driven. It is also recognized as a leading financial services provider to Southern Alberta’s diverse business and agriculture sector.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
