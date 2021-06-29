Steinbach Credit Union extends relationship with ASAPP OXP
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP is pleased to announce that Steinbach Credit Union has renewed their ASAPP OXP software license for an additional three-year-term so they can continue to benefit from Canada’s most complete omnichannel account and lending origination platform.
After becoming an ASAPP Client-Partner in August 2017, Steinbach Credit Union has worked closely with ASAPP on delivering products online and their digital transformation process. Their renewal, which enables them to continue to offer both retail and business members digital-first products and services, signifies their confidence in and satisfaction with the ASAPP Platform.
“We’re thrilled to be renewing our relationship with ASAPP,” said Celina Philpot, Chief Retail and Brand Officer of Steinbach Credit Union. “Their software platform has really strengthened our digital presence, created efficiencies and enabled us to serve our members better than ever. Our confidence in the continual rollout of new ASAPP OXP feature sets is another important factor in our decision to renew our partnership.”
Steinbach Credit Union has recently launched ASAPP version 11.0 in May. This latest ASAPP release has allowed Steinbach to become one of the first few credit unions in Canada to leverage ASAPP’s innovative identFI Biometric Identity Verification (powered by Jumio®), enabling new applicants to be verified quickly and easily, simply by taking a selfie and snapping a picture of a government-issued identification document. Staff and members are also benefiting from ASAPP 11.0’s re-envisioned user flow and improved backend content management.
“Steinbach Credit Union has been a phenomenal Client-Partner,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Marketing Officer at ASAPP. “They embrace innovation, take a members-first approach in everything they do and are 100% committed to providing a best-in-class online product delivery experience through ASAPP.”
Prior to the renewal, Steinbach Credit Union worked closely with ASAPP as a testing and deployment partner on several digital initiatives, including the addition of new creditor insurance product offerings with CUMIS.
Established in 1941, Steinbach is Manitoba’s largest credit union and the eighth largest credit union in Canada. They were also recently recognized as a top-quartile performer based on Assets per Member within the top 100 credit unions in Canada (based on CCUA data), in ASAPP’s Fall 2020 release of their Canadian Credit Union Insight Series.
To learn more about the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform or to schedule a demo for your organization please visit asappbanking.com.
About Steinbach Credit Union
From its humble beginnings of 75 members in its first year, Steinbach has grown to serve over 98,000 members today with over $7B assets under management by focusing on building strong relationships with members, developing a deep understanding of their needs and creating tailored solutions to help them live their best financial future.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
