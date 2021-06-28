National Sign Company Kieffer Starlite Is Attending The 2021 AAHOA Convention and Trade Show

/EIN News/ -- Denton, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signage and branding solutions company Kieffer | Starlite is attending the 2021 AAHOA Convention and Trade Show that is being held from August 3rd to August 6th in Dallas, Texas.

The AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) Convention and Trade Show is one of the largest, most significant, and most eagerly awaited gatherings in the hospitality industry. The 2021 event is the first in-person convention since 2019, as the convention for 2020 was conducted virtually due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. The committee organizing the event promises that it will take all the necessary steps to ensure that the event is safe for everyone involved.

In 2019, the event hosted 8,214 attendees and 775 exhibitors. The list of attendees included a who’s who of industry professionals, leading politicians, business leaders, entertainers, and athletes as speakers and session leaders. The event focused on innovations in the hospitality industry and the ramifications of potential new technologies on the business landscape in the near future. This year, the event is sponsored by huge corporations such as American Hotel & Lodging Association, Amana Heating & Air Conditioning, American Express, Chase, Choice Hotels, Cox Business, Dish Business, Ecolab, G6 Hospitality, GE Appliances, HBO, HF, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Infiniti, Lowe’s Pro, Marriott, Merchaneer, O’Connor, OYO, Radisson, Red Roof, Sonesta, Spectrum, Virdee, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and many more.

When asked about its decision to get a booth at the trade show, a spokesperson for Kieffer | Starlite said, “For over 5 decades we have been delivering a high-quality product that captures a business’s essence and proudly showcases it to its target audience. The announcement of our hospitality division allows our team to connect with hoteliers and better match their needs moving forward. We have a wide range of expertise in the hospitality industry, and once we understand their vision and scope – our team takes the project and delivers for hoteliers across the US. We are a preferred partner for many leading brands and take pride in our ability to attract patrons to their property through signage and lighting to create an impact for their property.”

Kieffer | Starlite has been providing commercial signs for the hospitality industry for a long time and has worked with numerous big-name hotels, resorts, and lodging brands over the years. The company says that branding is of utmost importance in the hospitality industry as it gives guests something to mentally latch on to when they avail of a business’s meticulously planned customer service. Kieffer | Starlite focuses on setting high standards for its clients’ brand image while its clients focus their energy on creating a welcoming environment for their guests and patrons.

Kieffer | Starlite is a leading turnkey provider for signage and lighting solutions for outstanding brands from coast to coast. They have the expertise to provide end-to-end solutions that encompass every part of the process from design to installation. The company has been providing services such as signage design, location drawings, code review, submittals, and permitting, production scheduling, manufacturing, installation management, and service and maintenance requests to clients across the country since 1956. The company specializes in creating cost-effective signs in tune with the brand’s image and message for a variety of industries such as finance, retail, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, and entertainment.

Kieffer | Starlite can be contacted at (800) 659-2493 or through a contact form on their website. Readers and potential customers can also view the company Facebook page to learn more about their services.

