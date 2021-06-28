Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Free legal clinic coming up in Charleston for veterans, active duty and reserves, and their spouses

(COLUMBIA, S.C. ) – June 28, 2021 – Veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty members of the military are invited to a FREE legal clinic on Wednesday, July 14th in Charleston. This clinic is sponsored by the SC Attorney General’s V.A.L.O.R. Program. V.A.L.O.R. stands for Veterans, and Armed Forces Legal OutReach.

 

“The legal profession has always recognized it has a moral obligation to support those who defend the freedoms we treasure,” said Attorney General Wilson, who’s also a Colonel in the SC National Guard and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. “This program better connects veterans and members of the military with the legal help they need and may not know where to get, or may not be able to afford. We’ve had great response to the clinics we’ve held so far.”

 

At the clinic, veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty military will be able to obtain legal documents such as basic wills, living wills, and powers of attorney. Area lawyers are volunteering to work at the clinic. 

 

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14th, at Johnson Hagood Stadium, 68 Hagood Ave., Charleston, SC 29403. While the clinic is being held in Charleston, veterans, members of the Reserves, and active-duty military are also welcome from surrounding counties. Priority will go to those who schedule appointments but walk-ins will be accommodated on a first come-first serve basis. 

 

For appointments, please call Charleston Pro Bono at (843)853-6456. For more information about the program, visit www.scvalor.com or call Tim Frisby at (803)734-0929.

Free legal clinic coming up in Charleston for veterans, active duty and reserves, and their spouses

