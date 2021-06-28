EmiSwap DEX to Launch $ESW on PAID Ignition Network, MantraDAO, & Internal Launchpad

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmiSwap , the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) that compensates liquidity providers with substantial rewards, has announced the listing of its $ESW utility governance token on Ignition, PAID Network , and MANTRA DAO 's Zendit , two of the most popular IDO launchpads that draw large communities. The DeFi paragon also added its own launchpad functionality following the DEX's own community showing clear excitement and support for the proposed project.



The popular launchpads people can buy $ESW on are:

EmiSwap Internal Launchpad : You can go to EmiSwap's website to start buying, the Invest section on the website will act as the launchpad. You will have to register to EmiSwap's waiting list and go through a simple KYC process to be eligible for buying $ESW on the EmiSwap Launchpad.

Date : 28 - 6 - 2021

: 28 - 6 - 2021 Amount to raise: 100,000 USD

100,000 USD Important: Waiting list closes on June 27, 14:00 UTC.



MANTRA DAO : MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance. Zendit is MantraDAO's super-popular platform that employs a decentralized fixed swapping protocol which has many advantages such as providing transparency on the number of tokens offered during a token launch as well a neutralized risk of bad actors artificially inflating the token price and then dumping.

Date: 29 - 6 - 2021

Amount to raise: 150,000 USD

Ignition, PAID Network : PAID Network is building the world's first borderless SMART Agreement DApp for all business needs. Ignition properly vets and selects only top-tier cutting-edge projects. The platform is trusted to bring quality projects, fixed swaps, and equitable lottery participation to the massive PAID community.

Date: 30 - 6 - 2021

Amount to raise: 300,000 USD

*As DeFi is still a fresh space that's expanding by the hour, constant updates and small changes are part of the adventure. Therefore, please bear in mind that EmiSwap may add more launchpads to the list! Furthermore, launchpad users on EmiSwap may have to undergo a standard KYC (Know-Your-Customer) procedure to later withdraw their $ESW tokens. We are grateful for your cooperation in making DeFi a safer place!

Please note that users from the following countries are unfortunately restricted from joining $ESW launchpad sales, for the time being, they are: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Liberia, Myanmar, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and the USA.

EmiSwap is built on a multi-project-driven DAO system that empowers multi-blockchain interoperability, distributes all DAO fees, and an NFT based community loyalty program. Along with their 100% ETH gas compensation and benefits, EmiSwap's motto for this is "The more you use, the more you own." The project's economic structure is intended to be equitable for all involved parties, delivering one of the most meaningful and lucrative ecosystems on the market.

Following the launchpad sales, EmiSwap will implement farming and staking options for $ESW tokens! EmiSwap then intends to launch on the Binance Smart Chain, followed by the Huobi Chain. According to their roadmap, they will integrate Limit, Stop Limit, and Stop market orders for EmiSwap and other DEXs such as (UniSwap, SushiSwap, DODO, and others) in the third quarter of 2021, as well as voting, NFT farming, and more.

EmiSwap is the EmiDAO alliance's inaugural venture, and its members are constantly engaged in its management and support. An investment fund focused on developing blockchain companies is part of the EmiDAO alliance, Alpha Sigma Capital; a top cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and liquidity, DigiFinex Exchange; an exchange with 2.1 million global users and over 300 cryptocurrencies listed, Bitmart Exchange; the first decentralized financial project that distributes all its revenue among stakeholders, Emirex Exchange; an all-in-one and open-source white-label exchange solution that lets anyone run a complete crypto trading platform, HollaEx Exchange; a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange and financial services company working in areas including media, social, mining, digital asset management, markets and research, IDCM Exchange, and a global banking platform that is integrating its services of eKYC, AML, whitelist-as-a-service, and fiat-in/out ramps, Everest Group. For more information, please visit EmiSwap's official Website and Medium .

EmiSwap raised $330,000 during its pre-seed for early adopters and $770,000 from reputable funds and partners after the seed round ended. The price of 1 $ESW token increased by 110%. Jumping from $0,055 to $0,115! The private round then amassed the novice DEX a whopping $1,725,000. The launchpad sales are projected to raise funds after selling 5,000,000 $ESW tokens. Shortly after, EmiSwap is planning to launch on a chain of widely accessible CEXs and DEXs; a win for DeFi enthusiasts everywhere!

About EmiSwap

EmiSwap ( https://emiswap.com ) is the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs) and offers 100% compensation for Ethereum's transaction fees in $ESW governance tokens. EmiSwap is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in which $ESW token holders vote to govern the development of the platform. Participants will be rewarded daily based on their trade volume and will have exclusive opportunities to collect EmiSwap's limited edition NFT cards. EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO alliance which includes Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, Bitmart Exchange, Emirex Exchange, HollaEx Exchange, IDCM Exchange, and Everest Group.

