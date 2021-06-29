IngaSez Boss Babes Pop Up

The Big Apple is bouncing back from unprecedented financial hurdles and one designer known for her SLEE’Q collection is paving the way for small businesses.

‘Boss Babes’ Bring Reality TV Royalty and Reignites Small Businesses in the Five Boroughs Saturday, August 14th

Hodges, who has a heart for downtrodden small business owners, and love for single moms, married the two causes to rejuvenate the community.

Proceeds from this woman in business extravaganza, support single mothers in crisis. With over 400,000 single-family households in New York City alone, Murray-Hodges hopes to ease the burden of these struggling moms with an influx of support from local establishments. According to the Census Bureau, “the economic insecurities faced by single parents and their children is widespread and compounded by inequalities across neighborhood, gender, and race.” Owner, Murray-Hodges, and the IngaSez Foundation team are doing their part to stem the tide of crisis coming from these homes by offering a hand up during these troublesome times.

The Brooklyn-based Sanders Studios is the backdrop for the iconic Boss Babes Pop Up Shop. The swanky digs, mix business with pleasure, as visitors rub elbows with Reality Star royalty while perusing new products designed by up-and-coming inventors. Hosted by Miss Nikki Baby, the star-studded event will impress. The Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood star shares the stage with MC Bobby Lytes of Love and Hip-Hop Miami fame. The two showstoppers offer encouragement to businesses on the rise while giving to a good cause.

While New Yorkers are rebounding from the economic devastation of the past year, the Boss Babe Pop Up offers a platform for lesser-known merchants to show off their wares to a wider audience. The event runs the gamut of experienced vendors with exotic product lines. Tame your sweet tooth cravings with a tasty cake pop, by Savor Sweets by Chrissy, or indulge in moisture perfect skin and beard care with a cause by MBLM Shea butter. The theme of the day is to network, share, learn, and show love to the community, all while bopping to the beats by Jahsun Movement. The electric vibes of this one-of-a-kind happening will reverberate throughout the five boroughs.

Inga, with a master’s degree in business management and leadership, knows what it takes to boost a brand, and through this community-focused event, she is lifting neighbors in need. Though the pandemic wreaked havoc on millions of lives, upending finances, and shuttering brick and mortar storefronts, the Ingasez Foundation is creating a spark to rebuild New York while inspiring single moms to fight on another day.

For more information about the Boss Babes Pop Up Shop, or to interview Inga Murray-Hodges, contact her at 201-401-2069 or inga@ingasez.com.