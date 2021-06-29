Pet Food & Wellness Startup ZENOO Raises 300,000 EUR For Expansion Into the EU, US and Canada's Markets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Toma Sabaliauskienė, together with Angels Band, LUMUS Investments, Wave Ventures, UAB Akseleratorius and Dmitry Sumin, has invested in a personalized RAW pet food & wellness startup - ZENOO. Lithuanian startup successfully closed a pre-seed round by raising 300,000 EUR that will help boost ZENOO's international expansion.
"The ZENOO team is not afraid to experiment, react, adapt to circumstances, listen, and learn rapidly. All this makes me confident about our growth prospects," states Toma Sabaliauskienė.
ZENOO secured the pre-seed funding of 300,000 EUR from Toma Sabaliauskienė, the lead investor, who is the CMO at Nord Security and Year's CMO'21 [Lithuania], Cyril Golub, the lead of this syndicate, who is also the Founding Member of Lithuanian Business Angel Network [Lithuania] and the Member of the Board at Angels Band [Belarus], LUMUS Investments, Wave Ventures [Finland], Dmitry Sumin, the Business Angel [Estonia] and Darius Žakaitis, the Managing Director at UAB Akseleratorius [Lithuania].
The investment will help to boost the company's expansion into international markets, marketing efforts and new customer acquisition processes. It will support the launch of new, already tested and developed products. The funding will also help to expand as well as significantly strengthen the marketing and growth team.
RAW food subscription and personalized nutrition plans for pets
Founded in 2019, ZENOO runs a personalized RAW food and wellness product service, conveniently guaranteeing pets' healthiness. Pet industry startup ensures customized nutrition products' delivery, shares a pet-wellness-related knowledge and supports the ZENOO community, uniting passionate dog owners.
ZENOO offers unique food subscription plans, including natural, balanced superfoods, carefully prepared according to a pet's needs and directly delivered to your home. After completing a personalized dog's quiz, the team of nutritionists, dog trainers analyzes such information as the pet's breed, metabolism, complexity, nature, instincts and many more. Regarding the presented dog's health details, nutritionists create a specially for dog's needs tailored food plan. It's possible to receive food subscriptions for adult dogs and puppies or order a one-time purchase.
Even though nutrition is an essential element of the entire dog wellness circle, a dog can suffer from individual health problems that require a balanced diet and more guidance. For this reason, ZENOO presents special weight loss, allergy and RAW feeding nutrition plans, offering unique monthly collections of delicious recipes, which provide your dog all needed benefits. With provided recipes, "how-to" tutorials and guidance, customers can prepare the food at home by themselves. To ensure complete dog health and happiness, ZENOO nutritionists, dog trainers, and fitness couches also provide individual activity and training plans.
A passionate female founder with a mission to conveniently ensure pets' well-being
ZENOO began with the personal experience of the company's CEO and Co-founder Agota Jakutyte, who saved the life of her 9-year old chihuahua Ellie who had heart failure and a small chance at survival. After doing her own research and reaching out to the world's top pet health field leaders, Agota discovered the RAW diet concept and started feeding Ellie with homemade RAW food. After 3.5 years, Ellie is still alive and healthy as ever before.
Agota wanted to help not only Ellie but bring a healthy diet and lifestyle to as many pets as possible. By choosing the entrepreneurial way, Agota decided to design a high-tech solution, providing all pet owners RAW food deliveries as well as sharing relevant tips to ensure pet wellness. Now, this solution is called ZENOO and has successfully raised funding to continue growing.
"Over the last few years, I have come to realize that the most essential thing is to be yourself and lead the team according to your core values, not be afraid to show your vulnerability, and bravely go into the business world. No need to think if you're a woman, not rude or always super-rational, you won't be able to lead a team as great as men do. Many women have an infinite number of other strong qualities such as empathy, respect, or caring, which are vital to working with a team," comments Agota Jakutytė, the CEO and co-founder at ZENOO.
Knowing the existing gender gap in the startup ecosystem, Agota's story represents a positive example of strong leadership and strategic passion for developing a business. It's also an inspiration for other women in tech to believe in themselves and bring their entrepreneurial solutions to the startup ecosystem.
The exceptional team spirit behind ZENOO brand
The team behind ZENOO presents outstanding work performance and results that became one of the most significant startup's growth and success elements. ZENOO team members share a wide range of entrepreneurial expertise and strategic vision to ensure the pets' wellness 360 degrees experience.
A team of seven includes the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Agota Jakutytė, who also takes the position of Head of Nutritionist at the company. One more Co-founder is Mindaugas Kriščiūnas, holding a business development officer's role to execute business strategy, financing and fundraising processes. Another ZENOO rockstar is Edvinas Mačiulaitis, the Chief Product Officer who combines his previous e-commerce, product and banking experience to develop dog wellness products and services. The team also includes four more members, covering nutrition, digital marketing and creative roles.
Undoubtedly, an extraordinary team spirit is one of the main factors that positively attracted investors' attention and made them believe in ZENOO's mission.
"ZENOO team impressed us with their deep knowledge of the field, the very competitive product, and excellent execution. After the first success on the domestic market, they are a step away from international expansion,” comments Cyril Golub.
Expanding across Europe, US and Canada
ZENOO proves its growth shows no signs of stopping. From the very beginning, ZENOO's team was able to bootstrap the company, attracting many loyal subscribers. A combination of genuine passion and hard work helped gather an active ZENOO dog owners' community, generate revenue and raise additional funding to boost business growth even more rapidly.
Now, ZENOO aims to speed up its international expansion by launching across the USA, Canada, and all of Europe with its Freeze Dried food subscription service. ZENOO also continues creating various food and wellness subscription plans that ensure mentally and physically healthy pets. ZENOO has already prepared a special product launch this summer. Stay tuned for the exciting news!
Mindaugas Krisciunas
