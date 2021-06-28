Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - July

Time to grab your fishing rod and enjoy the summer sun! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 43,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in July. All stocked fish are rainbow trout.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Banner Summit Lake Jun 28-Jul 2 700 Bull Trout Lake #2 Jun 28-Jul 2 200 Martin Lake Jun 28-Jul 2 600 Sage Hen Reservoir Jun 28-Jul 2 2,400 Bull Trout Lake Jun 28-Jul 2 1,000 Lowman Ponds Jun 28-Jul 2 600 Wilson Springs North Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 75 Wilson Springs South Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 75 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 75 Wilson Creek Jun 28-Jul 2 250 North Fork Boise River Jul 5-9 1,750 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Jul 5-9 1,260 South Fork Payette River Jul 5-9 1,750 Wilson Springs North Pond Jul 5-9 75 Wilson Springs South Pond Jul 5-9 75 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jul 5-9 75 Marsing Pond Jul 5-9 450 Silver Creek Jul 12-16 750 Middle Fork Payette River Jul 12-16 750 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Jul 12-16 1,260 Middle Fork Boise River Jul 12-16 875 Lowman Ponds Jul 12-16 600 Wilson Springs North Pond Jul 12-16 75 Wilson Springs South Pond Jul 12-16 75 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jul 12-16 75 Wilson Creek Jul 12-16 250 North Fork Boise River Jul 19-23 1,750 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Jul 19-23 1,260 Banner Summit Lake Jul 19-23 700 Bull Trout Lake #2 Jul 19-23 200 Martin Lake Jul 19-23 600 Bull Trout Lake Jul 19-23 1,000 South Fork Payette River Jul 19-23 1,750 Wilson Springs North Pond Jul 19-23 75 Wilson Springs South Pond Jul 19-23 75 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jul 19-23 75 Silver Creek Jul 26-30 750 Middle Fork Payette River Jul 26-30 750 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Jul 26-30 1,260 Middle Fork Boise River Jul 26-30 875 Wilson Springs North Pond Jul 26-30 75 Wilson Springs South Pond Jul 26-30 75 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jul 26-30 75

McCall Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Payette Lake Jun 28-Jul 2 5,000 Rowlands Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 900 Meadow Creek Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 500 Northwest Passage Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 500 Ol' McDonald Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 500 Fischer Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 1,000 Tripod Reservoir Jun 28-Jul 2 800 Browns Pond Jun 28-Jul 2 1,000 Boulder Meadows Reservoir Jul 12-16 800 Clear Creek Jul 12-16 200 Gold Fork River Jul 12-16 750 North Fork Payette River 06 Jul 12-16 250 Goose Creek Jul 12-16 100 Lake Fork Jul 19-23 300 North Fork Payette River 06 Jul 19-23 250 Northwest Passage Pond Jul 19-23 500 Poormans Pond Jul 26-30 500 Rowlands Pond Jul 26-30 1,000 Warren Dredge Pond #2 Jul 26-30 800

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.