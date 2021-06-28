Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,885 in the last 365 days.

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - July

Time to grab your fishing rod and enjoy the summer sun! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 43,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in July. All stocked fish are rainbow trout.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Banner Summit Lake

Jun 28-Jul 2

700

Bull Trout Lake #2

Jun 28-Jul 2

200

Martin Lake

Jun 28-Jul 2

600

Sage Hen Reservoir

Jun 28-Jul 2

2,400

Bull Trout Lake

Jun 28-Jul 2

1,000

Lowman Ponds

Jun 28-Jul 2

600

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

75

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

75

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

75

Wilson Creek

Jun 28-Jul 2

250

North Fork Boise River

Jul 5-9

1,750

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Jul 5-9

1,260

South Fork Payette River

Jul 5-9

1,750

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jul 5-9

75

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jul 5-9

75

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jul 5-9

75

Marsing Pond

Jul 5-9

450

Silver Creek

Jul 12-16

750

Middle Fork Payette River

Jul 12-16

750

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Jul 12-16

1,260

Middle Fork Boise River

Jul 12-16

875

Lowman Ponds

Jul 12-16

600

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jul 12-16

75

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jul 12-16

75

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jul 12-16

75

Wilson Creek

Jul 12-16

250

North Fork Boise River

Jul 19-23

1,750

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Jul 19-23

1,260

Banner Summit Lake

Jul 19-23

700

Bull Trout Lake #2

Jul 19-23

200

Martin Lake

Jul 19-23

600

Bull Trout Lake

Jul 19-23

1,000

South Fork Payette River

Jul 19-23

1,750

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jul 19-23

75

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jul 19-23

75

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jul 19-23

75

Silver Creek

Jul 26-30

750

Middle Fork Payette River

Jul 26-30

750

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Jul 26-30

1,260

Middle Fork Boise River

Jul 26-30

875

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jul 26-30

75

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jul 26-30

75

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jul 26-30

75

McCall Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Payette Lake

Jun 28-Jul 2

5,000

Rowlands Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

900

Meadow Creek Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

500

Northwest Passage Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

500

Ol' McDonald Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

500

Fischer Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

1,000

Tripod Reservoir

Jun 28-Jul 2

800

Browns Pond

Jun 28-Jul 2

1,000

Boulder Meadows Reservoir

Jul 12-16

800

Clear Creek

Jul 12-16

200

Gold Fork River

Jul 12-16

750

North Fork Payette River 06

Jul 12-16

250

Goose Creek

Jul 12-16

100

Lake Fork

Jul 19-23

300

North Fork Payette River 06

Jul 19-23

250

Northwest Passage Pond

Jul 19-23

500

Poormans Pond

Jul 26-30

500

Rowlands Pond

Jul 26-30

1,000

Warren Dredge Pond #2

Jul 26-30

800

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website. 

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

You just read:

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.