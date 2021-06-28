Foothills Public Shooting Complex Now the Largest in the Carolinas

RALEIGH, N.C. (June 28, 2021) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Cleveland County partnered to construct several new shotgun ranges at the Foothills Public Shooting Complex at 283 Fielding Road in Cherryville, North Carolina. The new ranges include a skeet range, two combination skeet and trap ranges and a 5-stand range. The new ranges opened to the public on June 23.

The $1.3 million dollar expansion is the most recent investment into the Foothills Public Shooting Complex, which is now a $4.3 million dollar facility and the largest outdoor public shooting complex in the Carolinas. Capital funding was led by the Wildlife Commission with supplemental funding received from the Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council.

Cleveland County will operate and staff the new ranges as part of the Foothills Public Shooting Complex which also includes a 250-yard precision rifle range, a 20-yard handgun range, a 50-yard rifle and pistol range, three 50-yard multi-purpose ranges and an archery practice range.

“The Foothills Public Shooting Complex has drawn people from all 50 states and 14 countries,” said County Commissioner Johnny Hutchins, who was instrumental in the development of the facility. “Since it opened in April, 2016, we have had more than 85,000 visits,” Hutchins added.

Foothills Public Shooting Complex is a safe and modern facility for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy year-round social events, competitive tournaments and educational classes. With an events pavilion, the shooting complex provides a unique setting for corporate, civic and family events. In addition to being used by the general public for recreation, the shooting complex is also used by law enforcement for professional training. The addition of the new range will allow the Foothills Public Shooting Complex to be able to host national matches.

“This project could not have been possible without the partnership between Cleveland County and the Wildlife Commission,” said Commissioner Hutchins. “In addition, I would like to thank the Outdoor Heritage Foundation for their support of this project.”

For more information on the Foothills Public Shooting Complex, visit https://foothillspublicshooting.cc. For more information on shooting ranges in North Carolina, visit https://www.ncwildlife.org/Outdoor-Activities/Shooting-Ranges.