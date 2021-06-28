Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size 2021 Rise at 35.6% CAGR, Will Grow to USD 299.64 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Artificial Intelligence Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 29.86 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 299.64 Billion by 2026, at 35.6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alphabet (Google LLC), Apple, Inc., Baidu, Inc., IBM Corporation, IPsoft, Inc., Microsoft Corporation MicroStrategy, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation and others.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market: Overview

Artificial intelligence is the science and technological progress that is consumed in order to give computer systems the ability to attain problem-solving skills as humans with the aid of learning. Human intelligence is a combination of present consciousness and emotionality while AI attempts to emulate the latter using complex mathematical astute. The rising growth of the global artificial intelligence market can be contributed to the extended support offered by the latter to the healthcare sector during a time of rising COVID-19 cases.

Additional factors include a surge of data being handled by electronic health records due to the rising medical demand. AI algorithms can sort and quantify a huge quantity of data in an efficient and rapid form. This is said to increase the footprint of the artificial intelligence market during the forecast. Moreover, the rising adoption of AI for a range of advanced features such as augmenting messages, rapid sorting, and enquiring solutions, automated email and phone support, and management of support agents will further open new revenue opportunities for the market during the forecast.

Industry Major Market Players

Alphabet (Google LLC)

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

IBM Corporation

IPsoft Inc.

Microsoft Corporation MicroStrategy Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

SAP SE

Advanced Micro Devices

ARM Limited

AiCure

H2O.ai.

Intel Corporation

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Artificial Intelligence Market?

What are the top companies operative in Artificial Intelligence Market?

What segments are covered in Artificial Intelligence Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Artificial Intelligence Market?

Market Dynamics

On the basis of technology, the global artificial intelligence market can be split between deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, and machine vision. The machine learning segment can be further divided into supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning, and other technology. Machine learning is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a wider range of applicable elements, especially in the healthcare sector.

On the basis of end-verticals, the global artificial intelligence market can be broken down into healthcare, retail, BSFI, automotive, advertising and media, manufacturing, agricultural, and others. The others segment can be further divided into government and education. The retail sector is expected to flourish during the forecast period owing to a rise in retail sales by using ML algorithms using advanced features such as customer recognition patterns and targeted advertisements using search engine recommendations.

The following developments are expected to change the dynamics of the global artificial intelligence market during the forecast:

Apple, Inc. recently acquired Seattle-based low-power technology provider Xnor ai with the thought of people integrating their technology for a range of smartphones for security applications.

Apple, Inc. acquired the machine-learning start-up Inductiv, Inc. for improving their speech recognition and smart assistant Siri which will further allow Siri to correctly identify the errors and cataloging.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market: Opportunities and Trends

Integration of Cloud-based Services and Artificial Intelligence to Inflame Market Dynamics

The leading participants in the market such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, Inc., and IMB Corporation have begun infusing services such as cloud computing and AI in order to further increase their capabilities and cater to a wider range of services. Startups across the world are found to invest a majority of their income in infusing these services in order to stay a step ahead of the highly competitive market. These factors will likely push the boundaries of the artificial intelligence market and open new market opportunities for revenue.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market: Segmentation

The global artificial intelligence market can be segmented across components, technology, deployment, end-verticals, and regions.

By Component Analysis

On the basis of components, the global artificial intelligence market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment can be split between processor, memory & network and the software segment can be disintegrated within the application program interface (API) and machine learning framework. The service segment is expected to account for the largest market share due to easy integration with existing infrastructure and solutions.

By Technology Analysis

On the basis of technology, the global artificial intelligence market can be split between deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, and machine vision. The machine learning segment can be further divided into supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning, and other technology. The segment pertaining to ML is expected to witness the largest market share due to increasing applicable solutions and measures in the healthcare sector while the NLP sector will see a boost in the market share due to the increasing demands of chatbots and virtual assistants.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 29.86 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 299.64 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 35.6% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Alphabet (Google LLC), Apple, Inc., Baidu, Inc., IBM Corporation, IPsoft, Inc., Microsoft Corporation MicroStrategy, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Artificial Intelligence Market: Regional Analysis

North America Can Lead the Artificial Intelligence Market During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast owing to developing economies such as the United States contributing to a majority of the global revenue. Favorable government support and loosening of policies regarding AI implementation are expected to drive the market in the region at a stronger pace. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast due to rising investments pertaining to artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the rising number of startups, rising digital population, and adoption of AI for operational procedures will further increase the foothold of the market in the region.

