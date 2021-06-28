Data Warehousing Market Predicted to Garner $51.18 Billion by 2028, Experts Opinion

Increase in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics, rapid adoption of virtual data warehousing, and need for low-latency, real-time view and analytics on operational data fuel the growth of the global data warehousing market. Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the lion’s share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data warehousing industry generated $21.18 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $51.18 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of market size & estimations, changing market dynamics, major segments, key winning strategies, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics, rapid adoption of virtual data warehousing, and need for low-latency, real-time view and analytics on operational data fuel the growth of the global data warehousing market. On the other hand, high implementation cost and complexity of data warehousing hinder the market growth. Moreover, surge in application of artificial intelligence in data warehousing is expected create multiple opportunities for the market players in the future.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Data Warehousing Market:

The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in declined demand for data warehousing due to implementation of country-wide lockdown and shutdown of international flights.

Several companies implemented work from home culture, which in turn boosted demand for cloud-based data warehousing software to analyze and manage critical information of companies.

Several data warehousing service providers implemented business and marketing strategies including innovating their product portfolio and customizing their offerings. Google LLC recently introduced BigQuery, a new speed-increasing cloud data warehouse to improve enterprise workflow.

The data warehousing market is segmented on the basis of type of offering, type of data, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on offering type, the ETL solutions segment dominated in 2019, holding around one-third of the global data warehousing market. Whereas, the data mining segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on data type, the semi-structured & structured data segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global data warehousing market. On the other hand, the unstructured data segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. Conversely, the global data warehousing market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Key market players profiled in the report include Actian Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Amazon.com. Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Snowflake, Inc., SAP, and Teradata Corporation.

