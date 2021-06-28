Global Thrombectomy Devices Market to Surpass US$ 2,227.7 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global thrombectomy devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,371.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Thrombectomy Devices market:

The key players operating in the market are focusing on product development, launch, and approval of advanced thrombectomy devices with novel features, which are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in June 2018, MicroVention, Inc., a U.S.-based subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, announced the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearance for new indication of its device, SOFIA catheter (soft torque able catheter for intracranial access). This new approval will allow the product to be used in contact aspiration procedures for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global thrombectomy devices market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration and acquisition to increase their market presence in the global market.

For instance, in November 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation announced its plans to acquire BTG plc., a company headquartered in the U.K., which is a developer and marketer of products that are used in minimally-invasive procedures targeting cancer and vascular diseases, as well as acute care pharmaceuticals.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global thrombectomy devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of stroke and thrombosis, and rising technological advancements in thrombectomy devices. For instance, in October 2020, CERENOVUS, a part of Johnson & Johnson medical devices companies, announced the European launch of CERENOVUS NIMBUS, which is developed to remove tough clots for successful revascularization in patients with acute ischemic stroke caused by a large vessel occlusion.

Among application, ischemic stroke segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 591.9 Million in 2020, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% and reach US$ 997.4 Million by 2027 owing to the increasing prevalence of ischemic stroke worldwide. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017, each year, 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke and around 87% of all these cases are ischemic strokes, where thrombectomy devices can be used. Moreover, the American Heart Association estimates that stroke prevalence will increase by 3.4 million in the U.S. between 2012 and 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global thrombectomy devices market include LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Control Medical Technology, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Teleflex Incorporated, and Vetex Medical Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Product Type: Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Application: Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Superficial Vein Thrombosis Renal Vein Thrombosis (RVT) Arterial Thrombosis (Atherothrombosis) Ischemic Stroke Others

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Academic and Research Institutes Others

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







