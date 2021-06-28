Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Special Overview - First UAP Special Case Study by SpaceTech Analytics
New Specialized Think Tank SpaceTech Analytics provides the first overview of the key points and potential threats regarding UAP.
The report should be treated as a part of a future international trend concerning the UAP.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceTech Analytics announces the release of an open-access, 50-page special analytical case study on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, conclusions and insightful UAP statistics: “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Special Overview 2021”.
— SpaceTech Analytics
Link to the Special Analytical Case Study: https://www.spacetech.global/uap
This Overview summarizes recent discoveries, trends, and developments in the field of UAP research. Also it provides a Special Case Study on the recent U.S. report “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”. Taking it as one of the main sources, the Overview expands the theme to a global scale and briefly retells the story of humanity to catch the UAP observed. Since 2004, there have been about 200 UAP cases reported worldwide. Also, there are new advanced technologies (SMART, CORE3D, IARPA) to monitor and discover UAP. However, the challenge is to coordinate international cooperation, develop standardized approaches and provide sufficient funds. As a result, the brand new reality implies a need to define and elaborate on relevant policies and technologies. SpaceTech discusses the current and future developments and makes a few projections concerning the future social impacts.
Publication of the “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” report by the US government is going to cause increased attention to the UAP all over the world. Additionally, scientists who studied and addressed these issues will be de-stigmatized. SpaceTech expects their scientific works to be more frequently highlighted. There is a possibility for them to receive certain acknowledgements and become opinion-makers in this area.
Based on a comprehensive analysis of key points of the US Report and overall dynamics of UAP international cases, the project has identified a number of major trends and insights about UAP recognition, the need for further R&D and the Unknown Nature of UAP. Some of the analysis’ takeaways include the following:
- The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAP that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.
- It is clear now that there is no single explanation for all of the UAP-related reports. At the same time, ODNI proposes five categories of possible UAP sources: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, USG or industry developmental programs, foreign adversary systems, and others.
- The stigma associated with reporting such phenomena has ended, and it is now officially recognized as very real. At the same time, this suggests that no one on Earth understands the nature of these clearly physical objects.
- The report states that sensors limitation and inconsistency of the data are the main obstacles to the analysis. This is because there is no standardized report structure for UAP, making it hard to define and evaluate main parameters and criteria for any sort of analysis.
The report states that since 2004 there were at least 144 unresolved UPA-related incidents. Over that period, such phenomena were being taken more seriously. The US government has publicly acknowledged that strange aerial sightings by Navy pilots and others are worthy of legitimate scrutiny. The report emphasizes the need to prioritize and guide future theoretical and observable studies. This relates, in particular, to non-radio "techno-signatures" — that is, observable manifestations of technology, particularly those that could be detected through astronomical or other means. Considering the nature of UAP, there is a need for a coherent explanation that will accommodate and connect all the facts of the events. For this purpose, interdisciplinary scientific investigation is necessary.
According to the title, this preliminary report is only the beginning of something much bigger. As we move forward from here, the consequences of further targeted research could have unpredictable and profound effects on our understanding of physics, with all that implies for science-fictional technology advancement, and of our place in the universe.
SpaceTech team managed to gather a number of major takeaways from the Preliminary Assessment by Office of The Director of National intelligence Report:
- The “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” report published by the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is the first report of its kind. Its emergence should be treated as a part of a future international trend concerning the UAP.
- According to our case-study, UAP is not a unique phenomenon to the United States, as well as to many other countries all over the world. Consequently, a number of new reports provided by other international SpaceTech players within the next 2 years are expected to appear.
- Additional financial support is needed, therefore we prospect the reshaping of the scientific attitude to the UAP scene, as well as additional attention to the R&D processes concerning the UAP programs and technical solutions.
- The future participation of other countries in the UAP-related collaborations is clear, therefore the importance of the SpaceTech ecosystem possessed by countries will gain additional importance in the foreseeable future.
- The importance of the DeepTech analysis is growing rapidly. Data gathering and analysis, creation of the relevant policies, optimization of the existing technologies and future role of the UAP at the economical level require adequate means, which could be only provided by the DeepTech industry.
About SpaceTech Analytics
SpaceTech Analytics is a strategic analytics agency focused on markets in the Space Exploration, Spaceflight, Space Medicine, and Satellite Tech industries. The range of activities includes research and analysis on major areas of high potential in the SpaceTech industry, maintaining profiling of companies and governmental agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the SpaceTech sector.
For press and media inquiries, cooperation, collaboration, and strategic partnership proposals, please contact: info@spacetech.global
Oleksii Rud
SpaceTech Analytics
info@spacetech.global