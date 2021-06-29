Jacob Gitman, president of Charter Solutions Announce Purchase of New Luxury Yacht to Fleet as Tourists Return to Miami
Charter Solution led by Jacob Gitman continues to expand its already expansive selection of vessels.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With traveling on the rise in the United States, the tourism industry is preparing for a comeback. Florida-based skippered yacht rental company, Charter Solution, have started gearing up for a potentially busy season with the purchase of a new vessel.
Many leisure-based rental companies feared tourism would never return to normal but finally, there is hope. For companies in Miami with so many water activities to offer, this summer is sure to be a profitable one.
Most recently, Charter Solution purchased a 46-foot luxury yacht, the Regal, which comes with amenities perfect for coasting along the Miami waterways. State-of-the-art features include a spacious rear swim platform and easy-to-use sunroof. The newest addition of the Regal provides customers with even more boating options and further expands the company’s growing collection of elegant yachts.
Other elements of the yacht include a wet bar, electric grill, flat screen TV, wall-mounted speakers, and large windows. The Regal can sleep up to four guests in two large staterooms, making it perfect for a pair of couples or a small family.
President of Charter Solution, Jacob Gitman said, “It is fantastic that we in Florida have been able to welcome nearly 60 million visitors this year. With the increase in tourism, Charter Solution’s newest vessel is the perfect addition to our fleet.”
Gitman continued, “We offer guests unforgettable experiences from day-long excursions to special events, whether in the Miami area, Key West, Key Largo or the Bahamas.”
Charter Solution continues to expand its already expansive selection of vessels, proving that it works endlessly in providing customers with the best yacht experience possible with as many options as possible.
Additional services offered by Charter Solution, include condo rentals, exotic car rentals, luxurious home rentals, and private jet charters.
For more information visit: yourchartersolution.com
END
NOTES TO EDITORS:
Contact: info@charter-solution.com
About Charter Solutions:
Founded in 2019, Charter Solution provides the best-in-class service in the industry and is proud to be one of the leading yacht companies in Miami.
Jacob Gitman
Charter Solution
+1 786-796-0812
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn