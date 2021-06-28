Jackie Ricardo Vice President of Relax In Comfort recognized as a “Top 100 Global Health Visionary for 2021”
Pain remains as the #1 disrupter to quality sleep. Reducing pressure & maximizing support by incorporating zero gravity positioning during sleep is crucial to delivering high quality restorative rest.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Forum on Advancement in Healthcare (IFAH) convened June 23-25, 2021 in Las Vegas for their much-awaited Global Healthcare Conference. This 3-day event united achievers & wellness experts from the medical industry who were recognized for their contributions as well as providing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst this elite group of high performing individuals and companies.
During the June conference, Jackie Ricardo Vice President of Relax In Comfort & Sleep Wellness Expert was recognized as a “Top 100 Global Health Visionary for 2021” based on her lifetime dedication to and advancement of various sleep and wellness initiatives to improve the nationwide sleep pandemic plaguing the United States. Over 1 out of 3 American’s suffers from a serious sleep disorder with over 70% being sleep deprived. Jackie commented “American’s can no longer leave their wellness up to chance. Without deep restorative sleep you cannot achieve wellness”. Jackie further explained “It is up to the individual to take control of their personal wellness. Each recipient of medical care must be willing to change. Without each person’s readiness for change, the healthcare community cannot succeed in delivering individual wellness”
IFAH has been recognized as one of the world's top healthcare conferences that explores the latest innovations in the wellness industry. It comprises top-achievers from the healthcare and wellness domain who are recognized for their contributions and provides a unique platform, which convenes entrepreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders, for networking and knowledge sharing amongst this elite group of high performing individuals and companies.
Jackie Ricardo joined Relax In Comfort 8 years ago, after 15 years in pain management and preventative healthcare. Jackie stated “Pain remains as the #1 disrupter to quality sleep, and without deep restorative sleep the human body cannot recover. Reducing pressure and maximizing support by incorporating zero gravity positioning during sleep, is crucial to delivering high quality restorative rest”. Even though high-end smart number beds (such as Personal Comfort Rejuvenation Models) may seem expensive, Jackie quipped “The most expensive bed in the World is actually a hospital bed”. “Prevention and a proactive approach to daily body recovery are fundamental to overall wellness.”
Having hosted numerous healthcare conferences across the globe, IFAH brings together business leaders and industry pioneers to help them increase their shared knowledge base to better serve the entire healthcare industry to help provide for a more proactive wellness oriented solution to better health. Both Relax In Comfort and Jackie Ricardo, remain committed to helping consumers achieve a higher quality of life by offering the very best in back care & sleep technologies. They provide full body wellness solutions with the highest rated smart number beds backed by an industry leading A.I. and learning algorithm that maximizes quality sleep rejuvenation. And with their gallery of global luxury massage chairs, helping reduce pain and increasing the quality of life of their consumers has been their legendary approach, since 1967.
