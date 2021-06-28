Jackie Ricardo Vice President of Relax In Comfort recognized as a “Top 100 Global Health Visionary for 2021”

Jackie Ricardo - Top 100 Global Health Visionary for 2021 The International Forum on Advancement in Healthcare Jackie Ricardo Award Interview

IFAH has been recognized as one of the world's top healthcare conferences that explores the latest innovations in the health and wellness industry.

Pain remains as the #1 disrupter to quality sleep. Reducing pressure & maximizing support by incorporating zero gravity positioning during sleep is crucial to delivering high quality restorative rest.” — Jackie Ricardo