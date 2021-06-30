In Our Name London and Nairobi In Our Name African Inspired Collection In Our Name

We believe that profit and purpose can go hand-in-hand and as a brand, we are committed to building a responsible and purpose-driven community by making better choices for society and the environment.” — Liza Colbeck

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 29 June 2021

Press Contact: Liza Colbeck

Tel: +44 7973786871

Email: liza@in-our-name.com

Website: https://in-our-name.com/

'New eco-lifestyle brand harnessing African manufacturers and artisans craftsmanship'

London, Nairobi - In Our Name is a new London-based lifestyle brand that blends technological advances in eco-materials with hand-drawn print designs inspired by Africa’s natural beauty whilst creating a positive economic ecosystem in its supply chain.

Launched exclusively as an e-commerce site, In Our Name stands for sustainable fashion that is purposeful, contemporary and easy to wear. This is reflected in its initial range of beautiful dresses, tops, skirts, trousers, bags, and jewelry made by small manufacturers and skilled African artisans.

Founder, Liza Colbeck, is determined that In Our Name will minimize the impact on the environment, support and empower the people in its supply chain and develop products that have longevity and circularity without compromising on function and aesthetics.

Drawing on more than 25 years in the fashion industry in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Liza has spent the past 16 months harnessing and developing the creativity and skills of small locally owned manufacturers in Africa into sustainable economic and marketable partnerships aimed at improving their production capabilities and access to the global market.

“We believe that profit and purpose can go hand-in-hand and as a brand, we are committed to building a responsible and purpose-driven community by making better choices for society and the environment”, she says.

“We are not about adopting social impact or sustainability values that are nice to have. We are simply doing the right thing for the environment and society. This is why we are working towards creating a sustainable route to market for underrepresented African producers and artisan groups.”

With a product development base in London and operations in Kenya, In Our Name has a strategically mapped supply chain aimed at minimizing its carbon footprint. It only uses materials and components that will have a minimal impact on the environment; 90% of the fabric used is Lenzing EcoveroTM, a certified and sustainable textile made from renewable wood sources which use 50% less water and energy than conventional viscose during production. The remaining 10% is generic viscose and cotton sourced from traceable supply chains. In Our Name does not use materials derived from fossil fuels, unless it's recycled or upcycled and 100% of their packaging is made from renewable sources. All e-commerce bags are recycled.

Liza, who is half Kenyan and born in Nairobi, is committed to building an ecosystem that trains local artisans in all aspects of production, quality, and supply chain – all funded by In Our Name’s 100% Initiative. This enables 100% of the profits from artisan goods to be used to support various artisans and micro-enterprises in Kenya to create long-term sustainable income opportunities for the local communities.

“I see the world as a global village. The more we focus on our common values, the less we notice our differences, and the more we can be united in a common purpose that is driven by optimism to make meaningful change in Africa.

“The informal sector in Africa has the potential of becoming a significant supplier to the global market.”



For more information, please visit the In Our Name website: https://in-our-name.com/ or Contact: Liza Colbeck at Tel: +44 7973786871 or by Email: liza@in-our-name.com