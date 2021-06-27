ProKreaTion x True Vision Group Announces the Brand New EP “The Josh Project” by Chrisjenkins
EINPresswire.com/ -- This press release is to serve as the official announcement by ProKreaTion x True Vision Group on the release of the EP from Chrisjenkins titled “The Josh Project” [The EP will be available on all Streaming Services]
“The Josh Project” is an EP that will form an anthem on empowering minds. Chrisjenkins is a Self-Motivated, and Inspired artist who is bringing authentic lyricism back into mainstream hip hop. It’s a creative and vibey EP with nuances of musicality that is immersed in cultural diversity. The EP is a window into the depths of freedom. The project is rooted in storytelling. It’s a tale of Josh, a man who was talented but looked down upon in society. Josh and Chris would often make music growing up and Chris would often receive encouragement from his mother. The dream has finally come through and the “No Matter What” rapper is finally out to get the respect that he deserves by staying consistent and proving not only to the world but to himself that it is possible to be anything you truly want to be in life. The skill in his delivery is undeniable. He pours his heart out and spits authentic lit bars and punchlines. It’s an EP for anyone to learn that they can take the steps to shape their future and re-write their own story. No matter the situation and no matter who they are. Play, Download and stream this body of conscious bangers! Chrisjenkins is here to change the game…
This Project is funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The EP was produced by Epik The Dawn, Anywaywell, Track PROS, and Gummy Beatz
You can check him out on Youtube.
Artist: Chrisjenkins
Title: “The Josh Project”
ISRC: USLZJ2190908
UPC: 192650585737
Chrisjenkins
Chrisjenkins
ProKreaTion x True Vision Group
+1 803-629-3815
Talkto@ChrisjenkinsOfficial.com