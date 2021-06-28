What are the 9 BENEFITS of HAIR SKIN and NAILS VITAMINS

girl stands in front of the sea with arms pointing to the sky showing her beautiful nails and long healthy hair fruit basket filled with eggs green leafy vegetables and tomatoes healthy Mediterranean dish of lettuce, kale, cucumber and tomatoes

The benefits of hair skin and nails vitamins are essential nutrients in the body. They are important for bone, wound healing, and protect the immune system.

Essential fatty acids are responsible for healthy cell membranes, which is not only what act as barriers to harmful things but also as the passageway for nutrients and waste products out of the cell” — Ann Yelmokas McDermott