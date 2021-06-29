Kalani Dunn Awarded Scholarship from Aspire2STEAM

Kalani Dunn, ASPIRER Scholarship Award Recipient from Aspire2STEAM.org Kalani Dunn

Dunn, a rising freshman at UC Berkeley, uses her passion for creative pursuits, entrepreneurism, and activism to help others reach their full potential

DES MOINES, IA, USA, June 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Kalani Dunn doesn’t wait for opportunities to be handed to her, she creates them,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org . “When she was only 14 years old, she started her first online cosmetics business, Moodlash, handling all aspects of marketing and operations. She’s incredible in so many ways and we are humbled to award her an ASPIRER scholarship.”As Kalani’s passion for business and social media marketing grew, so did her desire to serve others. In high school she served as Communications Officer for her school’s Self Love Club, which gave her the idea to start a virtual magazine called FOURALL that caters to Generation-Z artists, activists, students, and others. Kalani is the magazine's Editor-in-Chief, Intern Director, and Social Media Manager. She not only writes and edits pop-culture and social justice articles, she directs an international team of 15 creators (designers, writers, and social media resources) and even curates community art submissions.“Through FOURALL I am able to empower other young creatives, promote activism and advocacy, and network with other young leaders from across the world,” said Kalani.” Taking on these diverse duties have allowed me to combine all my strengths, skills, and interest into one amazing project that I am not only dedicated to, but that I am truly passionate about.”Over the years, Kalani has been nationally recognized for her creative ability, commitment to serving her community, and strong academic record. She has received many awards and honors including, a published Pop-Culture article in Roseoryx Magazine; a Certificate of Achievement for her community service work with Cards in Kindness Bay Area; a California State Seal of Biliteracy in Italian and English; an Advanced Placement Scholar Award; and multiple Principal’s Honor Roll awards at her high school.Most recently Kalani was selected as 1 of 5 student leaders to intern with global organizations as part of the Junior Achievement of Northern California program. She was chosen among over 300 applicants in the San Francisco Bay area. Concurrently, she serves as a digital media production intern at College Prep 365 where she produces digital design, photo, and video content, including interactive digital spaces for live events, and assists in facilitating event programming for college-bound youth across the United States. Plus, she’s actively involved with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Gyrl Wonder, an innovative professional career and mentorship pipeline initiative giving rise to ambitious young women of color ages 17-23, and is a contributing writer for Brains in Beauty, a monthly beauty and STEM newsletter.“Because of the kindness of our donors, Kalani’s burden of funding her own college education will be a little lighter,” said O’Donoghue. “She applied for a scholarship with Aspire2STEAM early on because she was already acutely aware of the difficult road ahead to realize her aspirations, even with all her academic and extracurricular successes. We have no doubt she will achieve her professional goals working in media and business enabled by her firm grasp of technology.”Kalani has been accepted to the University of California at Berkeley, her dream school, and will pursue her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Media Studies. Follow her magazine on Instagram @fourallmag or check out fourallmagazine.com About Aspire2STEAMAspire2STEAM.org (formerly known as Mission Sisters Who Work) is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We provide scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts or math…and they could really use a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that still keep them out of most male-dominated industries. These young women are doing their part, let’s help them by doing ours. Donate now at Aspire2STEAM.org/donate/. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.

