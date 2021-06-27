IQE Limited Integrates a Third Exchange into Its Trading Pool

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQE Limited recently announced that the roll-out of its arbitrage trading system onto a third exchange is proceeding smoothly, with integration of this third exchange into its MCTP (Multi-Exchange Crypto-Arbitrage Trading Pool) being well on schedule for completion sometime in August this year.



Integration of a third exchange into the MCTP is currently in its final phase, the Live Testing Phase where exhaustive real-time arbitrage trading live tests are carried out on the exchange by the IQE Trading System so as to ensure all performance parameters are met.

According to information provided by IQE Limited, this phase would involve over 8000 man-hours of rigorous live testing as well as in-depth reviews of trading data by the technical team and is the final step prior to the IQE Trading System gaining full operational status on the exchange.

The addition of a 3rd exchange into the MCTP marks a major step forward for IQE Limited in terms of operational capability and would most definitely lead to a further increase in trading volume as well as enable IQE Limited to further capitalize on the current volatility in digital asset markets to realize greater arbitrage trading profits.

Participants in the MCTP Staking Rewards Plan are also set to benefit from this development as the addition of one more exchange into the MCTP would result in higher returns for them due to huge increases in both trading volumes and profits.

"This is a development that enables the MCTP to realize increased profits from arbitrage trading of digital assets as well as diversify risks at the same time. I am extremely excited about the long-term benefits that this development would bring for our stakeholders," said IQE Limited's Managing Director, Mr. Richard Kranenborg.

Media Contact

Company Name: IQE Limited

Contact Person:Carl Lee

Email:carl@mail-iqe.com

Website: https://iqe-treasure.com/