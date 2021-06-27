BlackPink Finance Announces Official $BLACKPINK Coin Launch
BlackPink Finance is harnessing the power of a fan community to create a decentralized finance token.UNITED STATES, June 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency has broken barriers in the finance world, showing that it is possible to make money off anything, from unique artworks to virtual gameplay. BlackPink Finance is a new experiment taking off in the cryptocurrency space, combining the power of decentralized finance with the enormous global BlackPink fan community. $BLACKPINK Token is a 100% fan-driven decentralized finance ecosystem.
$BLACKPINK Token has already seen success, with a worldwide community of over 5,000 Telegram users active every day, and 97% liquidity locked. The token’s presale launch sold out in less than one minute, a testament to the possibilities that this new token has to offer. The official $BLACKPINK Token launch offers buyers a chance to be part of the world’s next top 100 cryptocurrencies with a 100,000% profit.
The total supply of the $BLACKPINK Token is 100 Billion, with 50 Billion already sold during the presale. The official launch on Pancake Swap will make 30 Billion more available. The platform fee is 2.5Billion, 7.5 Billion is used for marketing and collaboration, and the BlackPink Finance platform will maintain a reserve of 10 billion. The final liquidity unlock date is set for May 31, 2025, leaving a window for current investors to take advantage of the platform’s upcoming growth.
BlackPink Finance was founded by a multi-million dollar successful e-commerce entrepreneur with an eye for the possibilities of cryptocurrency. With a huge and dedicated fan community, the token has enormous potential for growth.
$BLACKPINK Token will officially launch on Pancake Swap on Wednesday, June 2nd at 10 AM EST.
More information on BlackPink Finance and the $BLACKPINK Token can be found on https://www.blackpink.finance,
Twitter: https://twitter.com/blackpinkcoin,
Telegram: https://t.me/blackpinkcoin,
$BLACKPINK token address: https://bscscan.com/token/0x975dd06f902e9a4b276074c4add4f73407a03d19.
BP
BlackPink Finance
info@blackpink.finance