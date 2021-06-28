The Official Cyber Summit & TECHEXPO Continue to Deliver Content-Rich Conferences & Leading Job Fairs

Bradford Rand, President/CEO, TECHEXPO Top Secret, The Official Cyber Security Summit CyberSecuritySummit.com CyberSecuritySummit.com CyberSecuritySummit.com - - - what's YOUR solution? - - -

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Official Cyber Security Summit continues to deliver first-class conferences for Industry Executives & Business leaders across the United States to gather (now virtually) for one day to learn about how to best protect against cyber attacks. This year, the Cyber Security Summit expanded its series into 21 major cities across the U.S.

To date, the Cyber Security Summit team has produced eight so far: Atlanta (Feb. 11), Tampa (March 18), San Diego (April 7), Denver (April 14), Nashville (May 6), Dallas (May 13), Silicon Valley (June 9), and Seattle/Portland (June 23) – with several more right around the corner: Philadelphia – June 29, St. Louis/Oklahoma City – July 7, Detroit – July 14, and DC Metro – July 21.

Confirmed speakers include Subject Matter Experts from the NSA, FBI, US Dept. of Homeland Security, Darktrace, Verizon, IBM Security, Google, Intel Security, Cybercrime Support Network, Center for Internet Security, and many more. Leading industry associations such as ISACA, InfraGard, ISSA, (ISC)2, SIM, CSA, AITP, and more are all partners of the Official Cyber Security Summit, rated Top 50 conference worldwide.

At these events, 30+ cyber companies discuss the latest security threats facing business leaders and companies and showcase their cutting-edge solutions. Executives in attendance are able to interact with the various speakers, partners, and sponsors via live chat and video, making valuable networking still a possibility in today’s remote world.

To view the full 2021 Summit Calendar, visit CyberSecuritySummit.com. As a subscriber of the Cyber Security Informer, you may register to attend any of the upcoming virtual conferences with Free Admission (regularly $95) with code INFORMER21.

In addition to the Cyber Summit series, CEO & President Bradford Rand also leads TECHEXPO Top Secret, the defense & intelligence industry’s leading career fairs for transitioning veterans and professionals with an active security clearance. The next set of hiring events will be held virtually on July 20 for Cyber Security Professionals, August 12 for Polygraph-Cleared Professionals, and September 16 for All Security Clearance Levels. Hundreds of exciting opportunities are available for Cyber Security Engineers, Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Intelligence Analysts, Help Desk Specialists, Technical Writers, Developers, and many more. For full details, visit TechExpoUSA.com.

Contact Megan Hutton if you’re interested in attending or sponsoring the Cyber Security Summit or TECHEXPO events at MHutton@CyberSecuritySummit.com. www.CyberSecuritySummit.com



