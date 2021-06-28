Lisa Terry, Vice President, Vertical Markets - Healthcare, Allied Universal®, Talks About GSX 2021 & Security Trends

Lisa Terry, CHPA, CPP, Vice President, Vertical Markets - Healthcare, Allied Universal® GSX...www.GSX.org...27-29 September 2021, Orlando, FL, USA www.AUS.com - - - what's YOUR solution? - - -

"In The Boardroom" On SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to chat with Lisa Terry, VP, Vertical Markets - Healthcare, Allied Universal®, about GSX 2021 and recent trends in the security space.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Lisa, to chat about the GSX (https://www.gsx.org/) Educational Program and recent developments in the security industry. Before we drill down into these topics, please tell us about your background.

Lisa Terry: I have served in healthcare security and police management for more than 30 years. For the past four years, I have served as Vice President of Healthcare for Allied Universal®. Just prior to that, I served as Director of Hospital Police, Security and Transportation at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. I have been privileged to hold the position of Chief of Campus Police and Public Safety with WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Chief of Police and Public Safety with Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia.

Currently, I am a Vice Chair of the ASIS Healthcare Community Steering Committee and the Chair of the ASIS GSX Presentation Selection Committee. Because of these amazing affiliations, I have been fortunate to collaborate with some of the world’s greatest minds in healthcare, security, and policing. I have attempted to share some of those strategies and lessons learned for successfully preventing and mitigating violence in two of my books: “Preventing Violence in the Emergency Department” and “The Active Shooter Response Toolkit for Healthcare Workers.”

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: GSX educational content is highly regarded and well known throughout the security community for its excellence and we understand that you are leading the effort this year to structure this years’ program. What should global security professionals expect, in terms of the learning lineup, at GSX 2021

Lisa Terry: Security professionals should expect a brand new experience. Unlike any other offered previously, the GSX 2021 Global Security Exchange is an integrated experience with in-person and digital features that will take place September 27th – 29th in Orlando, Florida, USA. The three-day event features daily global keynote and game-changer presenters as well as concurrent education sessions focusing on the most pressing issues faced by the security profession. This integrated event will be hosted in-person at the Orange County Convention Center (https://www.occc.net/) as well as online via the event’s digital platform. This hybrid experience offers an opportunity for live in-person attendance as well as digital attendance. Those individuals who register for live, in-person attendance will also have access to all digital content.

Live, in person attendees will experience:

- An innovation-stocked Exhibit Hall with more than 100 technical experts and suppliers.

- X Stage sessions with today’s leading innovators and exclusive content on the future of security.

- Three Live General Sessions

- Three Live Game Changer Sessions

- Safe face-to-face networking – ASIS International is committed to protecting your health and safety by creating an event experience where all stakeholders can safely and effectively learn, conduct business, and network)

- A digital kickoff event on 15 September

- Six Live Themed Learning Theaters

- On-demand and rebroadcast content on the digital platform through the end of 2021

- 21 CPEs

Digital attendees will remain connected to the global community and will experience:

- Ability to unlock GSX content and training from anywhere in the world.

- A digital kickoff event on 15 September

- Three broadcast General Sessions

- Two livestreamed Learning Theaters

- Three Game Changers 27-29 September

- On-demand and rebroadcast content through the end of 2021

- Ability to earn 21 CPEs

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Developing and designing valued (and valuable) content for the security community during a pandemic must have brought with it some inherent challenges. How did you, and your committee of leading security professionals, approach learning at GSX 2021?

Lisa Terry: The 2021 GSX “Call for Proposals” opened on December 15th of 2020 and resulted in almost 400 outstanding submissions for the approximately 75 available openings. Abstracts went through a rigorous blind review by more than 100 global ASIS members with a wide array of security backgrounds and were rated on strength of content/learning objectives and topic relevance. After the initial ratings took place, a final selection committee convened virtually as a group, reviewed the broader program and decisions on placement were made.

These global ASIS members dedicated many hours to reading and reviewing each proposal in an effort to ensure that each submission was given full consideration. The implementation of the two-step process ensured the high-quality, timely, and critical content to offer at GSX this year—appealing to a broad range of global security professionals working in a variety of settings.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What lessons have you learned (as the GSX 2021 Call for Presentations Selection Committee Chair) about the educational needs of security professionals?

Lisa Terry: In particular for 2021, we learned that in addition to maintaining our highest level of educational integrity, offering a similar number of CPE’s to attendees and fostering our relationships with exhibitors, sponsors, vendors, speakers, we needed to provide a physical environment that prioritized the health, safety, and well-being of all GSX stakeholders. We also learned that we needed to provide a digital alternative learning environment for those individuals who were unable to join the in-person GSX. I cannot overstate the importance of the initial blind review by more than 100 ASIS International members from across the globe with the broad range of security backgrounds that is conducted. This sampling of practitioners really gives the selection committee an excellent idea of the educational needs of security professionals across the globe. Finally, I realized the importance of the GSX format to be nimble in order to not only meet the educational needs of the diverse security professionals throughout the world but also to respond to and work with emergent situations as they arise. As you know, this event is conducted “for security professionals by professionals.”

To view GSX programming lineup, please click here (https://www.gsx.org/program/).

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Security headlines never stop: the Colonial Pipeline hack, civil unrest – we are living in a constant threat environment in the physical security world and the virtual cybersecurity space….what is your perspective Lisa on the trends you’re seeing as security solutions providers try and stay one step ahead of the bad guys.

Lisa Terry: I think it is important for security solutions providers to educate their clients on the various types of firewalls necessary in building a layered defense to continuously counter these threats. Additionally, I believe that more should be done to deter the hacking in order to reassure the consumer. In the U.S., there is bipartisan legislation being brought forward that would require critical infrastructure owners, cybersecurity incident response firms and federal contractors to report cyber intrusions to the Homeland Security Department within 24 hours. If it is passed, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) approves, it may be a good first step.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Congratulations on the recent announcement Allied Universal Acquires G4S plc; Creating A Global Integrated Security Services Leader (https://www.aus.com/press-releases/allied-universal-acquires-g4s-plc-creating-global-integrated-security-services) .

One will read on www.aus.com that,

"Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through our vast network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage global best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of $18 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today’s world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com."

Please give us an overview of

Allied Commercial Security Services (https://www.aus.com/our-services/security-services),

Security Technology Services (https://www.aus.com/our-services/technology-services) and other Professional Services such as

Risk Advisory and Consulting Services (https://www.aus.com/our-services/professional-services/risk-advisory-consulting-services) and

Executive Protection and Intelligence Services (https://www.aus.com/executive-protection-and-intelligence-services).

Lisa Terry: Thank you. To us, “There for you®” is more than simply a tag line. We are building an organization that is genuinely focused around your needs and tailored to your business. With the combination of our expertise, Security Professionals, technology integration, and our other professional services, we help manage risk and enhance value for our clients.

We can build a robust security team and command presence to deter and respond to incidents, effectively control access, and mitigate risk in a variety of specialty sectors. Whether armed or unarmed, our Security Professionals are carefully selected, highly qualified, and specially trained security advocates who understand their role in your unique security program.

Allied Universal® Technology Services is a proven partner to help you safeguard your people, assets, and reputation. By leveraging the right combination of trained Security Professionals, data, and cutting-edge technology, we are able to deploy customized security solutions ranging from situational awareness and threat intelligence platforms, to remote video and alarm monitoring, to integrated commercial security systems, to web and GPS-based patrol route management.

Allied Universal® Risk Advisory and Consulting Services, our enterprise risk management group, provides a comprehensive view of risk and mitigation solutions that augment physical and operational security programs, improve effectiveness, and contain costs. Allied Universal® Executive Protection and Intelligence Services combines experience and expertise, with a client-centered approach to deliver protection programs for corporations, executives, high-risk individuals, and families. We do this by designing programs in accordance with identified risks, corporate cultures, and the personal preferences of the principals we serve. Our services are worldwide, and we can scale rapidly as needed.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today Lisa ! Are there any other issues you would like to discuss?

Lisa Terry: It has been my pleasure. I want to again encourage everyone to attend the 2021 ASIS GSX, either in person, digital, or both. Because of the new format, attendees may now take the opportunity of attending the educational line-up either in person or digitally.

For the complete interview with Lisa Terry, Vice President, Vertical Markets - Healthcare, Allied Universal®, please click here:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Allied_Universal_Lisa_Terry.html

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions.

Our flagship “In The Boardroom” platform, since 1999, has featured content-marketing programs from leading global brands such as: AMAG Technology, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC.

What's YOUR solution?

If you’re reading this Press Release on ABC News, CBS News, FOX News, NBC News, or USA Today, it’s because we have excellent traction in mainstream media due to our high Google rankings.

Would you like the same type of awareness, exposure and lead generation for your brand?

We invite you to please join us "In The Boardroom" on www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com for:

- increased brand awareness

- highly effective lead generation in your target markets.

- greater exposure for your company in trade media and mainstream media.

For additional examples of our traction with mainstream media, please visit our Press Room here: http://securitysolutionswatch.com/PressRoom/index.html)

And, by publishing your content on our site, we also boost your SEO and drive more traffic to your solutions.

Please contact Ali Eng on our publishing team for a quick tour to see exactly how your content-marketing and messaging will be published on our highly ranked Google site and featured "In The Boardroom"

Email: ALE@SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aliengpublishingteamleader/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SecStockWatch

All the benefits of our "In The Boardroom" platform and value proposition are summarized here:

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/SecuritySolutionsWatch_2021_Value_Proposition.pdf

For more information About Us : http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/About_Us.html

All content which appears on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com and in this Press Release is subject to our disclaimer: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com/Main/Terms_of_Use.html

Introducing GSX 2021