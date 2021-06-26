Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Third Beach in Middletown for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Third Beach in Middletown for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line 401-222-2751.

