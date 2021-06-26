“JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY” by ROE an independent artist blending Pop and Rap now available
EINPresswire.com/ -- ROE is an independent artist blending Pop and Rap while discovering that newfound access to his audience allows his listeners to be personally involved in all the things that he cares wholeheartedly about, allowing his fans to be and feel more intimately connected than ever before.
ROE benefits from his ability to approach each recording session differently and to tailor his sound towards what his intuition is telling him.
To challenge himself ROE selected the emotional subgenre to test his musical prowess and to push his artistry. To discover the satisfaction that is produced by experiencing growth directly resulting from operating outside of one’s comfort zone, his being lyrically heavy rap songs.
JUNE 14, 2021 ROE is inviting you to JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY a collection of pop tracks, ballads, sad songs, and dedications to past relationships.
ROE is attracting attention online with each of his projects garnering activity, his latest endeavor JUNE 14ths JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY is half of a dual release with THE MANIFESTO. The simultaneous release of both projects demonstrates ROE has an unrivaled ability to present groundbreaking sound and content more consistently than his counterparts.
JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY features five titles personally selected by ROE:
WLCME TO MY LFE - Is a bouncy drumline and Pop melody. ROE shows off his skills flipping between his hype track and his lead vocal. ROE spits “Welcome to my life I know I ain’t a knight, a lot of wrong, I'm trying to right, welcome to my life where it’s a party every night and we just trying to get right.”
ANML - Is a club banger and party anthem that heats up instantly, ROE sings the chorus “Before we go, baby, you should know Oooo, That I’m a ana- animal Oooo baby you should know, That I’m a ana- animal Oooo I’ll rip off your clothes.”
SUMMER - Is an acoustic guitar party hit for the singles this summer with a catchy chorus ROE harmonizes; We fell in love fall I thought I had it all, and when the winter came I thought you were my flame, and then we took a break in spring ah man what a bummer, guys I think that I’ll be single for the summer”.
YOU&ME - Has a groundbreaking Pop vibe and a high-paced drumline that enhances ROE’s chorus uplifting the track to a whole different level.
ToXxIC - Roe delivers a very personal dialogue with veteran lyrics on a crisp snare and pounding 808 drums.
Discover ROE JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY on SoundCloud:
https://soundcloud.com/fune-roe/sets/just-another-heartbreak-story
Nathaniel Monroe
ROE benefits from his ability to approach each recording session differently and to tailor his sound towards what his intuition is telling him.
To challenge himself ROE selected the emotional subgenre to test his musical prowess and to push his artistry. To discover the satisfaction that is produced by experiencing growth directly resulting from operating outside of one’s comfort zone, his being lyrically heavy rap songs.
JUNE 14, 2021 ROE is inviting you to JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY a collection of pop tracks, ballads, sad songs, and dedications to past relationships.
ROE is attracting attention online with each of his projects garnering activity, his latest endeavor JUNE 14ths JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY is half of a dual release with THE MANIFESTO. The simultaneous release of both projects demonstrates ROE has an unrivaled ability to present groundbreaking sound and content more consistently than his counterparts.
JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY features five titles personally selected by ROE:
WLCME TO MY LFE - Is a bouncy drumline and Pop melody. ROE shows off his skills flipping between his hype track and his lead vocal. ROE spits “Welcome to my life I know I ain’t a knight, a lot of wrong, I'm trying to right, welcome to my life where it’s a party every night and we just trying to get right.”
ANML - Is a club banger and party anthem that heats up instantly, ROE sings the chorus “Before we go, baby, you should know Oooo, That I’m a ana- animal Oooo baby you should know, That I’m a ana- animal Oooo I’ll rip off your clothes.”
SUMMER - Is an acoustic guitar party hit for the singles this summer with a catchy chorus ROE harmonizes; We fell in love fall I thought I had it all, and when the winter came I thought you were my flame, and then we took a break in spring ah man what a bummer, guys I think that I’ll be single for the summer”.
YOU&ME - Has a groundbreaking Pop vibe and a high-paced drumline that enhances ROE’s chorus uplifting the track to a whole different level.
ToXxIC - Roe delivers a very personal dialogue with veteran lyrics on a crisp snare and pounding 808 drums.
Discover ROE JUST ANOTHER HEARTBREAK STORY on SoundCloud:
https://soundcloud.com/fune-roe/sets/just-another-heartbreak-story
Nathaniel Monroe
Independent Artist
NathanielMonroe360@gmail.com