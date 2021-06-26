(Exclusive Video) Call for Supporting Iran’s People and Opposition Against the Rulling Religious Fascism
The Free Iran World Summit 2021 is the largest-ever online international event dedicated to liberating Iran from its oppressive religious dictatorship.
Pro-democracy activists inside Iran, lawmakers, personalities, and human rights advocates around the world will take action in solidarity with the Iranian people’s unflinching struggle for freedom.”PARIS, FRANCE, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us at the Free Iran World Summit 2021, the largest-ever online international event dedicated to liberating Iran from its oppressive religious dictatorship and paving the way for a free, democratic, and sovereign future.
— NCRI
On July 10-12, 2021, We call for Supporting Iran’s People and Opposition Against This Religious Fascism!
https://iranfreedom.org/en/freeiran
-Iran’s regime endangers peace and stability in the Middle East by proliferating weapons of mass destruction and missiles.
-Iran’s regime continues spreading chaos across the region by supporting terrorist groups.
-In February 2021, a court in Belgium condemned Iran’s diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi to 20 years in prison attempting to bomb an opposition rally in France in 2018.
-Investigations showed Assadi was directing a network of espionage and terrorism in Europe.
-Tehran takes advantage of negotiations to continue its nuclear program.
-Iran’s regime continues its systematic human rights violations, which began in 1980 and reached their peak in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.
-The regime continues violating human rights by executing political prisoners, torturing dissidents, oppressing women, and initiating an inhumane Covid-19 policy, which has resulted in over 300,000 deaths.
In a nutshell, the mullahs’ regime is the real cause of all of Iran’s crises.
Now, Tehran has confirmed its decision to accelerate malign activities by engineering the sham presidential election and pulling Ebrahim Raisi, out of the ballot box, to confront Iran’s restive society and organized Resistance.
Iranian people have underlined their desire for a free, democratic, and non-nuclear Iran by staging nationwide protests in the last 3 years.
the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) Resistance Units have been expanding activities for breaking the atmosphere of fear in Iran, leading the society toward the regime change.
More renowned politicians add their support to the Iranian people’s desire for freedom and their organized opposition, the NCRI and the MEK.
The arisen people of Iran need the support of all freedom-loving people across the globe.
They have an organized Resistance movement, which echoes the voice of Iranian people, who are yearning for freedom.
.....................................................
The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), invites all freedom-loving people to take part in “Free Iran” online conference.
Iranians and all freedom-loving people from five continents would join the NCRI’s online conference, and support freedom and democracy in Iran.
https://iranfreedom.org/en/freeiran
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Call for Supporting Iran’s People and Opposition Against the Religious Fascism