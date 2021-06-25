Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Monday 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, JUNE 28, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (11 bills)

  1. H.R. 3261 – To repeal the Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution (Rep. Spanberger – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 3283 – To repeal the joint resolution entitled, “A joint resolution to promote peace and stability in the Middle East”, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 2471 – Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.Res. 186 – Calling for the immediate release of Trevor Reed, a United States citizen who was unjustly found guilty and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison (Rep. Pfluger – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.R. 1500 – Global Learning Loss Assessment Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Houlahan – Foreign Affairs)
  6. H.Res. 402 – Urging the Administration to facilitate assistance in response to the devasting impacts of COVID-19 in India, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Foreign Affairs)
  7. H.R. 391 – Global Health Security Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
  8. H.R. 567 – Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  9. H.R. 2225 – National Science Foundation for the Future Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  10. H.R. 3593 – Department of Energy Science for the Future Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  11. H.R. 3385HOPE for Afghan SIVs Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Crow – Judiciary) 
TUESDAY, JUNE 29, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 11:30 a.m.  No votes are expected. 

H.R. 3005 – To direct the Joint Committee on the Library to replace the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the United States Capitol with a bust of Thurgood Marshall to be obtained by the Joint Committee on the Library and to remove certain statues from areas of the United States Capitol which are accessible to the public, to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in the United States Capitol, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 2662 – IG Independence and Empowerment Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3684 – INVEST in America Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) (Subject to a Rule)

Consideration of Legislation Establishing a Select Committee to Investigate the Attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following days:
  • Monday, June 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3684 (General Debate Only), H.R. 2662, and H.R. 3005.  Amendments to H.R. 3684 (Surface Transportation Provisions) were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.  Additional amendments to H.R. 3684 (Drinking Water/Clean Water Provisions) are due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021. Amendments to H.R. 2662 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.  
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to report a second rule for H.R. 3684 which would allow for amendments to be made in order.
