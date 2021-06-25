THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 11:30 a.m. No votes are expected.
H.R. 3005 – To direct the Joint Committee on the Library to replace the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the United States Capitol with a bust of Thurgood Marshall to be obtained by the Joint Committee on the Library and to remove certain statues from areas of the United States Capitol which are accessible to the public, to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in the United States Capitol, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 2662 – IG Independence and Empowerment Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 3684– INVEST in America Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) (Subject to a Rule)
Consideration of Legislation Establishing a Select Committee to Investigate the Attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following days:
Monday, June 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3684 (General Debate Only), H.R. 2662, and H.R. 3005. Amendments to H.R. 3684 (Surface Transportation Provisions)were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Additional amendments to H.R. 3684 (Drinking Water/Clean Water Provisions) are due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021. Amendments to H.R. 2662 were due toRules at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to report a second rule for H.R. 3684 which would allow for amendments to be made in order.
