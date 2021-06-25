Maine DOE Update – June 25, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education
Reporting ItemsThe recovery of Q3’21 MaineCare Seed will occur in the July 2021 subsidy payment. The Maine Department Of Education (DOE) is asking School Administrative Units (SAUs) to review their reports by July 15, 2021 to ensure accurate adjustments to subsidy. SAU staff must review, and submit disputes, or student by student claims on both the public and private MaineCare reports for Q3’21 by July 15, 2021. | More | Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |
News & UpdatesPursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) intends to submit an application for waivers to the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). As required, the Maine DOE is seeking 15 days of public comment from June 23, 2021 – July 7, 2021, on the request to waive the period of availability for Elementary & Secondary Education Act funds and Title I, Part A carryover limitations. | More
The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Program Office within the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has recently undergone reorganization that will take effect on July 1, 2021. The Department’s ESEA Team takes a collaborative approach to the oversight of the various educational programs under the ESEA. As part of this collaborative approach, individuals within the ESEA Program Office serve as primary school administrative unit (SAU) contacts for different parts of the state. Each ESEA Program Officer will continue to assist SAUs within each of the nine (9) superintendent regions with work related to ESEA programs. | MorePublic Law 2021, Chapter 213, An Act Authorizing an Increase to the Maximum Annual Fund Balance for Public School Districts was signed by Governor Mills on June 15, 2021. This law will become effective 90 days after the end of the session, and will not impact the fiscal year 2020-21. This legislation updated the law to say: | More The Child Nutrition Team at the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has set forth on a campaign to encourage schools to utilize fresh products the state of Maine offers in their school meal programs. The initiative, “Farm and Sea to School” brought in experts of cooking and agriculture to create videos on various recipes that use fresh ingredients grown or caught right here in Maine. | More Rebekah Sousa has joined the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports to build awareness, capacity, and resources related to food justice for Maine students. She is a Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) member of Americorps, serving a one year term. Americorps was established in 1964 to help communities combat poverty. Rebekah’s position is one of 25 state-wide VISTA positions that are focused on ending hunger in Maine by 2030. | More The McKinney-Vento subgrant application for 2021 is now open! This funding will support School Administrative Units (SAUs) in developing, implementing, continuing, and expanding programs that facilitate the school success of children and youth experiencing homelessness or housing instability. This funding is provided under the McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) program. | More The Maine Department of Education congratulates over 220 Maine high school seniors who are this year’s recipients of the Maine Seal of Biliteracy! The Seal of Biliteracy recognizes student achievement in language learning. Graduating seniors who are proficient in English and at least one additional language may earn the Seal of Biliteracy by demonstrating their skills on an approved assessment (see eligibility criteria). This award elevates the study of languages and provides students an edge for their college applications and professional careers. Students who attend a University of Maine System campus may also earn college credits. | More More than 4,000 students across Maine are now receiving Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) thanks to intensive professional development provided by University of Maine College of Education and Human Development experts supported by a grant from the Maine Department of Education. | More
Professional Development & Training OpportunitiesTo allow as much flexibility as possible for school staff to take a break from the incredibly difficult school year, yet still have the opportunity to continue to learn about school safety and security, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) has assembled a relaxed, go at your own pace, and self-select menu of short professional development sessions (30-45 minutes each)! | More In addition to the many professional learning opportunities hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) this summer, the Office of Innovation is offering an array of digital learning and computer science professional learning opportunities. | More Instead of a week-long event this summer, Maine Agriculture In The Classroom (MAITC) will be holding three single day, in-person events focusing on Dairy, Aquaculture, and Wild Blueberries. Each professional development event for PK – Grade 12 educators will offer 7 contact hours or .7 CEU’s (Total possible = 21 contact hours or 2.1 CEU’s). Each event will start at 8:30 AM and finish at 4:00 PM. A lite breakfast, snack, and lunch will be provided at each training. | More
