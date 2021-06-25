Maine DOE Update – June 25, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The recovery of Q3’21 MaineCare Seed will occur in the July 2021 subsidy payment. The Maine Department Of Education (DOE) is asking School Administrative Units (SAUs) to review their reports by July 15, 2021 to ensure accurate adjustments to subsidy. SAU staff must review, and submit disputes, or student by student claims on both the public and private MaineCare reports for Q3’21 by July 15, 2021. | More Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) intends to submit an application for waivers to the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). As required, the Maine DOE is seeking 15 days of public comment from June 23, 2021 – July 7, 2021, on the request to waive the period of availability for Elementary & Secondary Education Act funds and Title I, Part A carryover limitations. | More

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Program Office within the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has recently undergone reorganization that will take effect on July 1, 2021. The Department’s ESEA Team takes a collaborative approach to the oversight of the various educational programs under the ESEA. As part of this collaborative approach, individuals within the ESEA Program Office serve as primary school administrative unit (SAU) contacts for different parts of the state. Each ESEA Program Officer will continue to assist SAUs within each of the nine (9) superintendent regions with work related to ESEA programs. | More

The Child Nutrition Team at the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has set forth on a campaign to encourage schools to utilize fresh products the state of Maine offers in their school meal programs. The initiative, “Farm and Sea to School” brought in experts of cooking and agriculture to create videos on various recipes that use fresh ingredients grown or caught right here in Maine. | More

Rebekah Sousa has joined the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports to build awareness, capacity, and resources related to food justice for Maine students. She is a Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) member of Americorps, serving a one year term. Americorps was established in 1964 to help communities combat poverty. Rebekah’s position is one of 25 state-wide VISTA positions that are focused on ending hunger in Maine by 2030. | More

The McKinney-Vento subgrant application for 2021 is now open! This funding will support School Administrative Units (SAUs) in developing, implementing, continuing, and expanding programs that facilitate the school success of children and youth experiencing homelessness or housing instability. This funding is provided under the McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) program. | More

