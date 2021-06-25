Hotsy Equipment Company to Commercial Businesses: Hot Water Pressure Washers are Critical for Deep Cleaning

The company is a leading provider of hot water pressure washers for trucking and oil companies, just to name a few.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotsy Equipment Company is sending a key message to heavy equipment businesses – hot water pressure washers are a must-have to keep machinery operating at its full potential.Since 1977, Hotsy Equipment Company has been a leader of industrial cleaning equipment and products, serving the San Antonio, South Texas, and the Rio Grande Valley areas. The company’s service department is staffed with experienced, long-term employees who are experts in the field and, as such, can skillfully supply and service all makes and models.Recently, Hotsy has noticed a large number of businesses that utilize heavy machinery are seeking the company’s help to properly maintain their expensive equipment. According to Hotsy, this is due to machine operators running into problems with their equipment because they have not been properly cared for.“We’re hearing a lot from business owners that the repair costs for their heavy-duty machines is through the roof,” says Christopher Saenz, spokesperson for Hotsy. “Most of the time, these repair bills could have been avoided had they simply taken proper care of their equipment – specifically by cleaning them properly. Fortunately, our well-trained sales staff can craft solutions for companies that not only support their cleaning needs, but also reduce the number of service calls they require.”Hotsy Equipment Company’s main tip for these types of business is through purchasing one of its hot water pressure washers. Hot water pressure washers are ideal for efficiently removing oil, grease, dirt, and debris and, with over 80 hot water pressure washers in the company’s lineup, businesses will find the best tool to care for their equipment investment.Hotsy’s hot water pressure washers provide businesses with a host of valuable features and benefits, including:• Safe-to-use; ETL-certified, passing rigorous testing• Built with quality construction; welded frames and rust-free polyethylene tanks• Beefy high-pressure pump features NESTechnology, which increases seal life and stability• Industry-leading warranties; 7-year on high pressure pump, 5-year on heating coil• Available with electric motor or gas engine• Ideal for a variety of industries, including trucking, oil, restaurant, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, food processing, and moreFor more information about Hotsy’s hot water pressure washers, please visit https://hotsyequipmentcompany.com/products/hot-water-pressure-washers/ About Hotsy Equipment CompanyFor over 40 years, Hotsy has been serving San Antonio and South Texas as the number one sales and service provider of Hotsy industrial strength cleaning equipment. The company has three locations in San Antonio, Laredo, and Houston (business office).