EDRM Unveils New IGRM Diagram v4.0 for Public Comment

Setting the global standards for e-discovery IGRM - v.4.0

The new model reflects the rapid developments in recent years in both organizations’ information environments and obligations.” — Lynn Molfetta, information governance specialist, MC Bernstein Data

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce the final Information Governance Reference Model version 4.0 for public comment. Comments on this version and will be accepted through July 22, 2021, with the previous version formally retired on December 1, 2021.

EDRM develops and promotes thought leadership, frameworks and best practices in e-discovery, with its engaged global community comprised of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals. EDRM contributors continue to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The IGRM Project is led by industry experts Eric P. Mandel, e-discovery, privacy, info gov, compliance, cyber and information risk consultant at Driven, Inc., and Lynn Molfetta, information governance specialist at MC Bernstein Data, working with their project team of experts. EDRM and the IGRM Project are grateful to Cobra Legal Solutions for the beautiful diagram graphic.

“The new model reflects the rapid developments in recent years in both organizations’ information environments and obligations,” says Molfetta. “Data has been proliferating across platforms, while laws are requiring better management. This new model draws a more complete picture of the functions, risks and stakeholders that need to be considered for effective information governance.”

“This update to the IGRM was a group effort by industry experts from diverse backgrounds,” says Mandel. “It was developed through a long, deliberative process that included consideration of numerous IG and related models published over the past decade. This new version of the IGRM reflects the team’s consensus view of a highly effective approach for supporting discussions about the development and expansion of corporate information governance programs, regardless of scale.”

“EDRM is humbled to support the consensus work of our project teams,” says Mary Mack, EDRM chief legal technologist and CEO. “Recognizing and involving organizational stakeholders like security, privacy and risk professionals are key to a successful information governance program.”

The global EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries across six continents.

For those interested in learning more or commenting in real time, EDRM is hosting the IGRM Project on our global webinar channel on July 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT. Register here for the webinar or send your comments in writing to info@edrm.net, subject: IGRM.

About the IGRM Revision Project

The Information Governance Reference Model was initially created to frame the discussion of information management, in the same way the Electronic Discovery Reference Model functions for e-discovery. This project focuses on updating the IGRM as well as recognizing the interconnection between this project and the Maturity Assessment Project. Maturity is measured in part by reviewing the level of collaboration among key stakeholders, which is at the very core of excellent information management. Project trustees Eric Mandel, consultant at Driven, Inc., and Lynn Molfetta, information governance specialist for MC Bernstein Data, are building on the work of Eric Sedwick.



About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.