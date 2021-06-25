Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Urges County Judges Across Texas To Complete Border Budget Forecast Form

June 25, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today urged County Judges across Texas to submit their 2-year projected budget for expenses related to the ongoing border crisis. These projections, submitted through the online Border Budget Forecast Form, will be used by the State of Texas to request additional border security funding from the Legislature during the upcoming Special Session. 

"As the Biden Administration continues to ignore the crisis at the border, the State of Texas is stepping in to ensure our counties have the resources and support they need to keep their communities safe," said Governor Abbott. "I urge County Judges to fill out the Border Budget Forecast Form by July 9th to ensure the State of Texas has the information needed to secure additional funding to combat the ongoing crisis at our southern border." 

County Judges can submit their projections at www.borderbudget.texas.gov through Friday, July 9, 2021. The State Operations Center is providing a unique passcode for each County Judge to submit their projections through the website. 

