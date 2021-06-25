Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Ethanol Waivers Hurts Farm Families

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned a decision by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals on small refinery exemptions from ethanol blending requirements.

 

“Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on small refinery exemptions is disappointing and hurts farm families across the state,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Regardless of the Court’s decision, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can still take steps to enforce a robust Renewable Fuel Standard.  I strongly urge President Biden and his administration to take clear steps to support our farm families, and to stop the broad use of waivers.”

 

