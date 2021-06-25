United Real Estate Group CEO, Dan Duffy, to Offer Expertise for Real Estate Mergers, Driving Profitability
National Conference Provides Insights into the Evolution of the Real Estate IndustryDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United® Real Estate Group announced today CEO, Dan Duffy, will speak on two expert panels at the REAL Trends DealMAKERS & Gathering of Eagles Conference in Colorado Springs, CO on June 27th – 30th at the Broadmoor. The conference is designed to help the leading real estate brokerage firms position their organization for growth within their respective markets. This event is a hybrid of education and networking where leaders can meet with their peers and gain insights from the top firms in the industry. Expert panelists will discuss the evolution of the real estate industry in creating value for agents and consumers, alike.
Duffy will participate in panels covering merger and acquisition strategies and low-fee, transaction-based business models. REAL Trends selected Duffy due to United Real Estate’s significant growth through a combination of mergers and organic growth, adding 7,000 agents to the company in 2020. Duffy has been recognized seven times on Swanepoel Power 200 and received numerous industry accolades. He is regarded as among the most powerful and influential leaders in residential real estate. He is well-positioned to provide informative insights on the marketplace and competitive landscape and how the future of the real estate industry will continue to evolve.
"I am humbled to represent the United team and by being offered an opportunity to speak at the DealMAKERS and the Gathering of Eagles Conferences," said Duffy. "United Real Estate has experienced breakout organic and mergers and acquisition-driven growth, and from a firm belief in abundance, we are willing to share our thoughts on how other brokerages may utilize some of the strategies and techniques we deploy to replicate our results within their brokerage business. The stronger every brokerage is, whether it’s a United affiliated office or a brokerage flying another flag, the better equipped we collectively are to meet the changing needs of buyers, sellers and owners of property."
His first panel, “The Art of the Deal” examines best practices and processes for identifying, engaging and evaluating potential merger opportunities as well as tactics for successfully welcoming and onboarding new firms. Duffy and his team led the company to become the fastest-growing and 8th largest company-owned brokerage in the nation, including mergers with Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Virtual Properties Realty in Atlanta and Benchmark Realty in Nashville.
Duffy’s second panel will highlight low-fee, transaction-based brokerage models. Duffy will share tips on how value is created in residential brokerage firms and their related companies. He’ll also share how brokerage firms can increase their value through growth, expense control and core services. As brokerages deal with margin compression, United Real Estate has a unique perspective of incorporating title services into its growth strategy to counteract this trend.
To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.
Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with 100 offices and over 11,000 agents.
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 15,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.
April Gonzalez
United Real Estate
email us here