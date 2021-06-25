Parcel Tracking Company ‘Parcel Tracker’ Goes Green

Parcel Tracker announces the launch of its new carbon-neutral program that offsets the emissions created by online deliveries.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parcel Tracker is a parcel tracking company leading the wave in next-generation logistics and parcel tracking software. They work with residential, office, higher education and government sites to help save time managing parcels onsite, bringing transparency to the last yard of the delivery. To date they have logged over a million parcels through the system. The company has recently announced its new carbon-negative program that will turn the last leg of deliveries to a buildings carbon negative.“We are delighted to announce our new initiative,” says company founder Arthur Zargaryan. “The Parcel Tracker team believes that everyone can take steps towards making the planet a better place. We all love nature and want to make our surroundings greener; that’s something worth fighting for. While our company isn’t responsible for many emissions, we are aware that we do operate within an industry that pollutes. With this in mind we feel we can do something about it and allocate some of our resources towards making deliveries greener.”Zargaryan explains that currently what is referred to as the “last mile” of a delivery accounts for over half of the deliveries cost and carbon emissions, although the exact numbers are difficult to calculate.Although the company is in the process of better understanding the extent of the carbon footprint for the entire delivery chain, for now they are focusing solely on carbon offsetting this last leg of the journey.“We’ve taken on two major initiatives in this campaign,” Zargaryan continues. “Firstly, we are working with decarbonisation specialists BeZero to invest in projects that offer a portfolio of carbon credits globally. Investing in these projects allows us to extract carbon real-time and create demand for the credits, creating more demand for green ventures. The second step is to help local communities affected by deforestation. We’re making the world greener, communities happier and paying forward our good fortunes.”Having also partnered with the Eden Reforestation Projects to plant 10,000 trees as a start, Parcel Tracker hopes to grow this number. The Eden Reforestation Projects is a nonprofit organisation that offers dignity and a helping hand by employing people living in impoverished communities, who become transformational agents of global forest restoration. Eden Reforestation Projects’ global restoration network is creating livelihoods for millions of people living in extreme poverty by empowering them to restore and protect forests on a massive scale.“Our methodology is not perfect, but we are a startup, we believe in doing something, having a bias for action,” Zargaryan concludes. “Over time as we learn, we’ll be able to improve our calculations for the carbon.”Currently Parcel Tracker is only working with other businesses with a b2b software solution, but is hoping to launch an app for individuals, where people can track and return their deliveries all while being green.For more information about this exciting new initiative, visit: https://www.parceltracker.com/carbon-neutral-logistics About the CompanyBased in London, UK, Parcel Tracker is a package and delivery management software for buildings. It helps receptions manage deliveries, notify recipients their parcels have arrived on site and collects proof of collection. Parcel Tracker is used across a range of buildings such as residential, offices, student accommodation, universities, government buildings and many more. The service is a timesaver for customers, while ensuring that critical deliveries never get lost or misplaced. Parcel Tracker has recently launched a green initiative making deliveries carbon negative.Parcel Tracker is for receptions, mailrooms, offices or residential buildings. Anywhere where there is a person accepting parcels on behalf of others, parcel tracker can help make the process more transparent and save time for staff.