The Tom Harris team is getting moving...for a cause

Tom Harris Cellular Partners with Youth Support Organizations to help create positive experiences for local children in need.

COQUITLAM, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tom Harris Fund for Families has donated over $55,000 since 2018 to youth support organizations in communities across British Columbia and Alberta. Donations have sent hundreds of local children from families facing financial hardship to camp, or similar memorable experiences. This year our goal is to fundraise $50,000 to support local organizations in the communities that we serve, including the following local organizations.

• YMCA of Northern Alberta

• Kiev’s-K-Hi Youth Camp

• Lloydminster Big Brothers & Sisters

• YMCA Calgary

• Lethbridge YMCA

• YMCA of Vancouver Island

• YMCA of Greater Vancouver

• YMCA of Okanagan

• YMCA of Kamloops

• Oliver Parks & Recreation

• Penticton Boys & Girls Club

• Revelstoke Community Connection

• Salmon Arm Discovery Kids Club

• Vernon Parks & Recreation

In the past we have had committed Tom Harris Cellular team members go skydiving and participate in five simultaneous 24-hour spin cycle marathons across two provinces to raise donations along with the generosity of customers and partners from the communities that they serve.

The Tom Harris Fund for Families was established in 2018 to honour and continue Tom Harris’ legacy as a family man and community leader in philanthropy. Sadly, Tom unexpectedly passed away at the age of sixty-seven in Roche Harbor, Washington on June 29, 2017.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the team at Tom Harris Cellular will celebrate Tom Harris’ Day of Giving by launching Move for Families. Our team members have committed to weekly fitness challenges until the end of August to fundraise for local children from families facing financial hardship.

Tom Harris Cellular is Canada’s largest and most recommended TELUS and Koodo authorized dealer with 50 locations across British Columbia and Alberta. To learn more about the Tom Harris Fund for Families, please visit www.tomharris.com/fundforfamilies.