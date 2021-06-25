Disposable Gloves Market to reach 782.87 Billion units by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable Gloves Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Disposable Gloves Market Research Report, By Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027”, In terms of volume, Global Disposable Gloves Market is estimated to reach a volume of 782.87 Billion units by 2027, registering a 9.41% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market growth will be driven by an increase in demand from the healthcare sector. Based on the research report, strict government regulations for workforce safety will accelerate growth in the market till 2027. Although low-cost products will have a negative impact on the global disposable gloves market’s growth during this period. Concerns regarding counterfeit products are predicted to be a key challenge which could become a strong threat from 2020 to 2027 to companies.

The market report published by expert analysts includes primary and secondary data and suggests that applications and type segments are anticipated to witness tremendous growth till 2027. Factors such as the increase in workplace-safety awareness will become key growth drivers during the forecast period and the flourishing healthcare industry is also said to be supporting the market



List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Disposable Gloves Market Research Report are:

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Sempermed USA, Inc.

MCR Safety



Market Segmentation

The disposable gloves market is segregated into different market segments based on applications and type. For a comprehensive analysis of the market, the applications and type segments are further split into smaller segments. The type segment is categorized into nitrile, vinyl, natural rubber, and others. Furthermore, based on applications, the global market is also segmented into clean room, examination, food service, medical, surgical, and others. Based on the market segmentation analysis, the report covers market forecasts.

The steadily growing chemical industry will support the market growth from 2020 to 2027. As per the market research report, the global market for disposable gloves is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate across all the applications and type segments. However, the presence of active threats such as lack of structured policies could hamper the market growth. Business activities across healthcare have also been examined and studied by healthcare industry’s experienced analysts.





Regional Overview

The disposable gloves market, with its product and service related segments, is spread across the world. healthcare based regional markets are also covered in the market research report. The regional markets are Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa and the rest of the world. New norms regarding personnel protection equipment standards is anticipated to be a major factor for growth across the healthcare space during the forecast period. The regional market in North America is classified as the United States, Mexico, Canada, and others. The healthcare sector based regional markets in Europe are split into Italy, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is segmented into China, India, Japan, and others. Healthcare based businesses in these regional markets are anticipated to grow due to the growth of the chemical and equipment industries during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Although the market’s growth could be affected by lack of awareness regarding safety. The analysts have also segmented markets of the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the world.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information By Type (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl and Others), Application (Medical, Examination, Surgical, Food Service, Clean Room and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2027



