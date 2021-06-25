Free & Equal Elections Foundation Hosts the 2021 United We Stand Festival July 3-4 Cambria, California
CAMBRIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free and Equal Elections Foundation, in partnership with the Brock Pierce Foundation, Open the Debates, and The Independent National Union, will host its seventh annual United We Stand Festival in the beachside town of Cambria, California.
The much anticipated festival will take place July 3-4 from 11am to 8pm PDT and will feature over 40 speakers, activists, artists, and musicians, all united under the cause of bringing communities together to take a more active role in shaping and reforming our country’s politics.
Three hundred guests will attend in-person, and the event will be livestreamed on the Free and Equal website.
If you would like to have the stream the event live on your Facebook business page, please visit https://www.knekttv.com/contact and add UWS Cambria in the subject line, along with your Facebook page URL.
Speakers and artists include Mike Love, Peia, Cas Haley, Samuel J, G. Edward Griffin, Sean Stone, Richard Gage, Cindy Sheehan, Brock Pierce, Keith Mitchell, Karla Ballard and more.
Festival panels include indigenous, independent media, independent candidates, blockchain voting/crypto, and a 2024 debate coalition panel.
Festival sponsors include Vote Bash, Regener8tive, Spark Hand Up, Amma Healing, Mikuna Foods, KNEKT.tv, Cambria Massage Therapy, Bali Gems, Cambria Currents, June Shine, Bulk Hemp Warehouse, Cambria Business Center, VeloCambria, West End Bar & Grill, Las Cambritas, Zen Again Catering & Events, Oceanpoint Ranch, Blue Bird Inn, Cambria Welcome Maps, Blue Evolution, Friends of La Maravilla, and the C. Montalvo Foundation.
“At this year’s UWS Festival, attendees will connect face to face with our community sponsors and national thought leaders for networking and coalition-building, while giving back to our youth, and uplifting our community with music, art, food, and conversation.”
All proceeds from the event will go to Skate Cambria to help fund the rebuilding of their local skate park.
About Free & Equal Elections Foundation
The Free & Equal Elections Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to open the electoral process through education and collaborative action.
For additional press and media inquiries please contact Contact: Lee@StyleEnt.com
Lee Kerzner
The Free & Equal Elections Foundation
Lee@styleent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
United We Stand Cambria Trailer