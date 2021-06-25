Changes to Maine DOE’s ESEA Program Office Effective July 1, 2021

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Program Office within the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has recently undergone reorganization that will take effect on July 1, 2021. The Department’s ESEA Team takes a collaborative approach to the oversight of the various educational programs under the ESEA. As part of this collaborate approach, individuals within the ESEA Program Office serve as primary school administrative unit (SAU) contacts for different parts of the state. Each ESEA Program Officer will continue to assist SAUs within each of the nine (9) superintendent regions with work related to ESEA programs.

Please review and note the updated regional ESEA contacts within the Maine DOE. School administrative units located in each of the following superintendent regions can contact the following individuals for support with their ESEA program work as of July 1, 2021:

For SAUs that (1) may not know which superintendent region they belong to or (2) would simply like to confirm who to contact, please visit the ESEA Program Office’s regional contact map at: https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/esea/contact. Individuals can select a particular SAU from the drop-down menu on this page to determine who their ESEA Program Manager is and how to contact them.

For more information on the Department’s ESEA Federal Program Office, please contact ESEA Federal Programs Director, Cheryl Lang, at cheryl.lang@maine.gov or (207) 441-8059.