Eleven Peer Recovery Centers Receive Grants to Expand Services

Wisconsin’s state-funded network of drop-in centers offering support to people experiencing mental health and substance use challenges is expanding to 11 locations under new peer recovery center grants awarded by the Department of Health Services (DHS).

“Peer recovery centers offer a community of support and fellowship with other people who have similar life experiences,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “By offering opportunities to connect with others in the community who are all seeking the same goal of wellness, peer recovery centers can help those who are struggling see that recovery is possible.”

At peer recovery centers, adults from the community, who are living in recovery from mental health and substance use challenges, serve as a resource for adults with similar life experiences who are struggling to find or sustain recovery. There are opportunities in a safe, comforting, and judgement-free space for one-on-one connections and group activities focused on education, information sharing, skill-building, and socialization.

The premise behind peer recovery centers is that positive recovery outcomes are more likely when people talk with someone who has firsthand recovery experience. Peer recovery centers offer alternatives to feeling isolated in the community. This is helpful for people who feel they have little to no support system. Supportive relationships in the community are important for a person’s overall wellness.

Grant Recipients

Eight organizations are each receiving yearly grants of $30,000 for the next five years to operate peer recovery centers for people experiencing mental health challenges, including six organizations long supported by DHS that are expanding what they currently offer, one organization new to the state-funded network that is expanding what they currently offer, and one organization that is offering this service for the first time. These organizations, community in which they are located, and the name of their peer recovery center include:

Cornucopia, Madison (Cornucopia)

Friendship Connection, Adams (Friendship Connection)

Gathering Place, Green Bay (The Gathering Place)

Independent Living Resources, La Crosse (Rave Recovery Avenue)

NAMI Washington County, West Bend (NAMI Welcome Center)

Our Space, Milwaukee (Our Space)

Wellness Shack, Eau Claire (The Wellness Shack)

Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance, Menomonie (To be determined)

These grants are supported by funding from Wisconsin’s share of the federal Community Mental Health Services Block Grant.

Three organizations are each receiving yearly grants of $30,000 for the next five years to operate peer recovery centers for people experiencing substance use challenges, marking the first time that the state-funded network of drop-in centers will include locations dedicated for this population. These grants are funding two organizations that are expanding what they currently offer and one organization that is partnering with a nearby group to develop services in that community. These organizations, community in which they are located, and the name of their peer recovery center include:

Coulee Council on Addictions, La Crosse (Coulee Recovery Center)

Lighthouse Recovery Community Center, Manitowoc (Lighthouse Recovery Community Center)

Unity Recovery Services, Oshkosh (Waushara Shines, Wautoma)

These grants are supported by funding from Wisconsin’s share of the federal Substance Abuse Prevention Treatment Block Grant.

People are welcome to visit any of the peer recovery centers anytime during open hours. Each location sets its own hours of operation. Information on Wisconsin’s peer recovery centers is available on the DHS website.