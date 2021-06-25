Agency of Transportation Receives Federal Grant for E-Buses

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) announced today that AOT has received $1,026,659 through the Federal Transit Administration’s "Low and No Emissions” grant program.

The award will allow for the purchase of four new electric buses, associated charging equipment, and the necessary facility improvements to introduce e-buses in the Tri-Valley Transit (TVT) region, which serves the counties of Addison, Orange, and Northern Windsor.

“I’m very proud of the record amount of funding my Administration has proposed to combat climate change, and electrifying our transportation sector is a key component of our strategy,” said Governor Scott. “The transportation sector is the largest contributor to Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions, so prioritizing a transition to green transportation is essential. This grant will help us continue that work.”

“As stewards of Vermont’s transportation infrastructure, it is important for us to make smart investments that reduce our carbon footprint, while improving our level of service” said AOT Secretary Joe Flynn.

"The Low and No Emissions grant program has been critical to AOT’s electrification plans,” said AOT Public Transit Manager, Ross MacDonald. “Over the last several years, these grant awards have enabled us to invest in electric public vehicles and infrastructure, while gaining a better understanding of the financial and operational requirements needed to develop a fully electric fleet."

This latest award marks the fifth year in a row that AOT has received funds through the program. Currently, six of Vermont’s seven transit organizations either operate e-buses or have them on order. With 12 e-buses and related infrastructure already awarded, and another two e-buses planned with VW Mitigation Trust funds, this latest federal grant award will bring Vermont’s public transit fleet to a total of 18 e-buses.

###