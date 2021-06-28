Smart Water Backflow Announces Annual Backflow Testing to Ensure Contamination Free Potable Water

Smart Water Backflow Backflow Testing & Repair near me Hire Backflow Preventer near me backflow preventer near me Book an Appointment for Backflow Testing

Water quality is imminent for good health. Ensure that your water supply is not contaminated.

KENDALL PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATE, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backflow is the flowing of water in opposite direction than normal. It may happen for many reasons primarily being change in water pressure in pipe, or cross-connections. It can contaminate potable water that can cause major diseases and epidemics. To avoid backflow government has made it a regulation to install backflow devices and do an annual testing to ensure it is working properly.

Smart Water Backflow provides backflow testing, backflow installation, annual maintenance, backflow replacement & backflow repair for commercial as well as residential properties in Bergen County, Essex County, Morris County, Mercer, Middlesex, Warren County, Hunterdon, Hudson County, Monmouth, Passaic County, Somerset and Union County in New Jersey.

Probable Reasons of Backflow

Water backflow is a serious issue that can contaminate the potable water. When ignored, it becomes a reason for many health issues and diseases. Usually, there are three main reasons for water backflow are - change in backpressure, back siphonage and cross-connection. Backpressure and back siphonage are the most common reasons of water backflow whereas cross-connection happens rarely. Each of these problems asks for a different solution. Through proper testing only, backflow testing experts can understand the actual reason for water backflow and solve the problem.

RPZ (Reduced Pressure Zone) Assembly

RPZ assemblies (RPZ), also sometimes called a reduced pressure principle assembly, can prove to be the most secure and reliable of all backflow prevention devices. It protects the potable water system from contamination per the national plumbing codes. A RPZ assembly consists of an inlet shutoff valve, two independently operating spring- loaded check valves separated by a pressure differential relief valve, four test cocks, and an outlet shutoff valve.

The RPZ operates on the hydraulic principle, that is, the water will not flow from a zone of lower pressure to a zone of higher pressure. It is thus a differential-pressure valve in which the relief valve is held closed when the pressure in between two main check valves is lower than the pressure on supply-side by a prescribed amount. When the pressure falls on the supply side below the required value, the relief valve opens and the intermediate zone discharges to the surrounding atmosphere. Its installation can be done in irrigation, plumbing, waterworks, water digesters, laboratory equipment, car washes, commercial boilers, hospital equipment, main supply lines, and fire sprinkler. RPZ relief valve ideal operative pressure must remain at least 2 psi less than the supply pressure.

Backflow Testing/ RPZ Testing

The water backflow testing/ RPZ testing is the first step to stop water backflow and keep drinking water safe. Drew Chafey, the owner of the Smart Water Backflow and Pan Metro Services suggests annual backflow testing for every commercial and residential property in the area. And it is not just Drew, it is also a regulation by the government.

Backflow Testing isnot an expensive process but needs a certified backflow plumbing expert to do it. The team of Smart Water Backflow plumbers are NJAMP and ASSE certified testers and have years of experience in performing backflow testing. It takes 10-30 minutes to finish the testing process.

Backflow Installation, Repair and Replacement

RPZ Backflow preventer, Pressure Vacuum Breakers (PVB), Double Check Valve (DCA) and Spill Resistant Pressure Vacuum Breaker are different type of backflow preventers that are used to stop water backflow.

"We always follow AWWA standard for backflow preventers to meet the statutory compliances. We have a team of licensed backflow plumbers who follow proper procedure to install, repair and replace the backflow preventers to avoid any damage to the whole pipeline network.For installation, repairing and replacement, we shut down the water supply first and take proper permission from the concerned person or authority. After finishing, we always test it once to check if it meets the standard or not. Testing is the best way to know what a backflow preventer is capable of.” Drew explained the method of the installation and testing of backflow devices.

Physical Connection Permit for Backflow Devices in NJ

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has made many changes recently related to physical connections. People having backflow preventers installed in their facility need to adhere to statutory compliances. And it is a must to get a permit. Getting a physical connection permit is a lengthy process and without knowledge, it is just difficult to get through this. Smart Water Backflow’s team of backflow experts understands in and out of the physical connection permit process and help customers to get the permit hassle-free. Sometimes to get this permit, customers may also need to replace the backflow preventers which does not meet the regulations. They also help customers to repair the old preventer or replace the old devices with right backflow preventers as per the requirement and make the whole process easy.

Merger with Pan Metro Services in Smart Water Backflow

Drew Chafey has recently merged Pan Metro Service with Smart Water Backflow. Pan Metro Services was owned by Mr. Clfford Lyle Blevins, his close friend and mentor, who sadly passed away in February 2020. To keep his friend’s dream alive, he decided to purchase Pan Metro Services with approval from Lyle’s family.

