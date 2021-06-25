Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (24 June 2021)

741 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 6,955 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 10.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 181,239 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,926,973.

Nairobi has 146 new cases, Busia 92, Siaya 76, Kisumu 51, Mombasa 47, Kericho 39, Kitui 37, Kisii 35, Uasin Gishu 27, Kakamega 26, Nyamira 21, Kilifi 17, Vihiga 16, Nandi 16, Homa Bay 14, Nakuru 13, Kiambu 10, Meru 10, Bungoma 9, Kajiado 5, Kirinyaga 4, Nyeri 4, Tana River 4, Machakos 3, Murang’a 3, Baringo 3, Bomet, Garissa, Makueni, Migori and Nyandarua 2 cases each, West Pokot, Isiolo, and Elgeyo Marakwet 1 case each.

99 patients have recovered from Covid-19 , 52 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 47 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries are now 123,462 of whom 89,450 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 34,012 are from various health facilities.

24 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records on diverse dates in the months of March, April, May and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,538.

1,059 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 6,599 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 100 patients are in the ICU, 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under observation.

140 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 131 of them in general wards and 9 in High Dependency Units (HDU).