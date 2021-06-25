Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Vaccination (24 June 2021)

A total of 1,220,151 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 998,073 while second doses are 222,442.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 22.3% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is now at 0.86%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 57,640, Aged 58 years and above 61,971, Others 59,897, Teachers 26,504 while Security Officers are at 16,430.