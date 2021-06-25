SODAQ LAUNCHES NEXT GENERATION SOLAR-POWERED ASSET TRACKER
New Tech Aims To Create A More Sustainable Internet Of ThingsHILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SODAQ announces the release of its revolutionary, low-power tracking product line, the SODAQ TRACK. The TRACK Solar is powered by solar energy and supports companies in sustainable asset tracking, streamlining logistics and reducing their CO2 footprint.
The B2B asset tracking line by SODAQ is the lowest-power consuming asset tracker that brings assets online. Availability of large quantity orders makes it the perfect tracking solution for large scale organizations. No matter the time, place, weather, or conditions it finds itself in—SODAQ TRACK has assets covered for the long haul.
About SODAQ TRACK
The SODAQ TRACK is a small (80x80x27 mm) device, which when affixed to an asset, tracks it across the globe through the SODAQ Dashboard, Silica—or any available dashboard solution.
Able to harvest and store an entire month’s worth of energy, the SODAQ TRACK Solar requires zero maintenance and can be charged with both outdoor and indoor light. While the battery powered option—SODAQ TRACK Active operates in reduced light conditions. The devices themselves are rugged, IP67 certified, and built to withstand harsh environmental conditions.
HOW IT WORKS
Tracking assets throughout the entire logistics and supply chain allows businesses to streamline processes, increase efficiency, gain valuable insights, and minimize loss. Using LTE-M, NB-IoT and LoRa connections, the TRACK provides any necessary updates wirelessly. The LED-interface on the TRACK Active, backed by elaborate user research, communicates several different statuses via different colours and expressions.
While many devices today are built with planned-obsolescence, SODAQ builds its product with planned-permanence. The end goal is CO2-neutral products that last forever.
THE VERSATILITY OF THE SODAQ TRACK
The SODAQ TRACK can be used in a myriad of different ways.
● Asset Tracking: Follow moving assets, indoors and outdoors. Track international freight, such as containers, trailers, pallets or packages. Suitable for logistics, supply chains, port terminals and airports.
● Geo-Fencing: Adjust TRACK’s behaviour based on its current location and desired operational support within the geofence area. Minimize theft and accidental loss, and optimize operational efficiency.
● Inventory Management: The SODAQ TRACK tracks all assets in and outside of a warehouse or distribution centre. This helps businesses forecast, and track inventory levels.
● Supply Chain Optimisation: The SODAQ TRACK follows assets as they move through the supply chain—from sourcing to final delivery.
● Remote Monitoring: The SODAQ TRACK monitors assets as they travel throughout the country. Perfect for construction companies, airports and port terminals. For example: monitor the status of heavy machinery at any given moment.
● Smart Monitoring: The SODAQ TRACK makes it possible to bridge the gap between physical products and business processes. Collected data can be used to optimize the efficiency of maintenance, product processes, and power consumption.
The SODAQ TRACK can be used for applications that are unique to your business. SODAQ can advise which solution best fits your needs.
ABOUT SODAQ
SODAQ is a leader in low-power sensing and tracking solutions. Since 2013 the company has been a pioneer in the field of creating autonomous devices using low-power wide area networking and energy harvesting. SODAQ provides a range of asset tracking solutions for businesses as well as offering custom hardware, software, and industrial design development as a service. The vision ''We see an IoT world without batteries'' means SODAQ is always innovating and developing solutions for a better and more sustainable world.
Eric Nsangu Tusevo
SODAQ
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn