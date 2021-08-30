“Sleeping Love” Acquired by Hot Tree Publishing, LGBTQ+ Romance Releasing Worldwide January 2022
Hot Tree Publishing Acquires Gay Fantasy Romance, “Sleeping Love”
"Sleeping Love" includes the kind of wonder that allows the reader to travel to an alternative reality and live another life.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is delighted to announce the publication of Woodbridge, Virginia-based author Natalina Reis and her latest novel "Sleeping Love." Marked for release January 29, 2022.
— Natalina Reis
“We're so excited about Natalina Reis’s latest book. 'Sleeping Love' is a stand-alone pulse-pounding epic gay romance. Readers who swoon over stories of friends to lovers and determined princes will love this incredible tale of kisses and fate,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With themes of magic and good versus evil, complete with a romance of epic proportions, "Sleeping Love" is a cross between a Chinese fantasy period drama and The Shannara Chronicles.
“This fresh retelling of a classic favorite ticks so many boxes,” says Hot Tree’s acquisitions editor, Olivia Ventura, “—romance, fantasy, and two amazing men falling for each other.”
"Sleeping Love" is a story filled with the true magic found in fairy tales. Aiming to take the reader into the realm of magic and possibility, "Sleeping Love" includes the kind of wonder that allows the reader to travel to an alternative reality and live another life.
"Inside, darkness engulfed him, briefly alleviated by the soft glow of the moon as he crossed the inner courtyard into the wing where Yi’s quarters were located. For a moment he wished he had his magic back so he could light a torch, but quickly shook the idea off. No point in wishing for the impossible, better to focus on what could indeed be done instead. Thankfully he knew those hallways so well, he could have navigated them with his eyes closed. Memories of all those nights when he and the prince had sneaked out of the palace came storming in. He caught his breath, surprised by the powerful mixture of joy and pain embedded in that single memory. All those years, conspirators in so many adventures, most of which strictly forbidden by royal decree, and Ayo had never told Yi what was in his heart. With a sigh, he lurched forward, hoping he would have a chance to do it in the future.” - from “Sleeping Love” by Natalina Reis
Protagonist Ayo Mkuu may have saved the man he loves with nothing but a kiss, but the danger has just begun. After being falsely accused by the king, emptied of his ancestors’ magic, and thrown into a hellish prison, Ayo must now find a way to recover what he has lost. The quest to restore his magic and find his kin stirs up old wounds and unexpected revelations that will either bring the two lovers together or wedge them forever apart. Unless a kiss can bring back their sleeping love.
About the author: Author of sixteen romance novels, Natalina wrote her first romance in collaboration with her best friend at the age of thirteen. Since then she has ventured into other genres, but romance is first and foremost in almost everything she writes.
After earning a degree in tourism and foreign languages, she worked as a tourist guide in her native Portugal for a short time before moving to the United States. She's lived on three continents and a few islands, and her knack for languages and linguistics led her to a master’s degree in education. She lives in Virginia where she has taught English as a Second Language to elementary school children for more years than she cares to admit.
Natalina doesn’t believe you can have too many books or too much coffee. Art and dance make her happy and she is pretty sure she could survive on lobster and bananas alone. When she is not writing or stressing over lesson plans, she shares her life with her husband and two adult sons. Learn more at https://natalinareis.com/.
BECKY JOHNSON
Hot Tree Publishing
contact@hottreepublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn