ZipLabor Disrupts Home Service Industry with 100% Free Listing Platform

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZipLabor is pleased to announce it will soon be causing a major disruption in the home service industry with its comprehensive listing platform.ZipLabor is a brand-new and 100% free home service listing platform that enables homeowners, renters, and property managers to find home services in their area quickly and efficiently. The platform supports a wide variety of home services, including painters, electricians, handymen, mechanics, maids, movers, yard help, and so much more. Users of the site can search by zip code and/or keywords to connect with workers who are offering their professional services.“Whether you’re living in a small home or residing in a manor, proper maintenance and cleaning are among the most daunting daily chores that we all need to do,” says founder of ZipLabor, Jason Kimber. “However, with recent shifts in technology, a number of apps and companies from around the world have spurred to replace tiring and conventional home service methods. They are helping consumers to find services on their premises, eliminating the time spent on finding the plumbers, electricians, or mechanics they need. While this is an amazing shift in how we search for services, these apps typically cost users high fees and include a complicated process. ZipLabor is disrupting the home service industry by completely doing away with fees and hard-to-use sites.”At its core, ZipLabor believes in providing equitable access to information – and that means providing all users of its site with 100% free access to home services in their area. Instead of charging costly fees, ZipLabor is an angel funding project backed by investors who help finance the startup with monetary assistance. The platform has successfully completed the first phase of its angel funding and has now entered the second stage. As such, users are now able to download the app for free, with the platform now also taking listing applications for businesses around the country.ZipLabor can be downloaded on the Google Play or App Stores.For more information about ZipLabor, please visit https://ziplabor.com/ About ZipLaborZipLabor is an online listing service for a wide variety of businesses to help them reach more clients locally, and at scale. Through the site’s framework, listings can be added with just several clicks, enabling businesses from plumbing companies to auto shops to freely advertise their services.