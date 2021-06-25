Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII BROADBAND INITIATIVE ISSUES REQUEST FOR INTEREST FOR BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM

Posted on Jun 24, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Hawai‘i Broadband Initiative (DBEDT-HBI) has issued a Request for Interest (RFI) as it seeks fixed broadband service providers for a covered partnership with the State of Hawai‘i’s application to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) competitive Broadband Infrastructure Program.

The fixed broadband service providers would need to meet the NTIA’s program priorities like implementing broadband projects that are designed to provide broadband service to the greatest number of households in an eligible service area.

Burt Lum, Broadband Strategy Officer said, “This NTIA program is a great opportunity to leverage federal funding, through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, and to get Hawai‘i’s rural communities connected to broadband service that will support the State’s goals of achieving digital equity.”

The RFI is available for download at https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/20334. The deadline to receive an Intent to Participate is due on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Hawai‘i Standard Time (HST). Project submission proposals must be received no later than Friday, July 16, 2021 by 2:00 p.m. HST.

Inquiries should be directed to Burt Lum, DBEDT Broadband Strategy Officer, at 250 S. Hotel Street, Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96813, by telephone at (808) 587-9001, or by email at [email protected].

