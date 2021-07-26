“The Price of Redemption” Acquired by Hot Tree Publishing, Romantic Suspense Releasing Worldwide December 2021
Hot Tree Publishing Acquires Intense Motorcycle Romance, “The Price of Redemption”
One man’s challenging journey to find freedom from his past and the woman who drives him to seek it.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is excited to announce the publication of Clemmons, North Carolina-based author ML Nystrom and her latest novel "The Price of Redemption." Marked for release December 26, 2021.
“It comes as no surprise that we found best-selling author ML Nystrom’s latest book utterly enthralling. With an alluring style, a dark romantic element and intense suspense, we know our readers will be hooked by the new motorcycle club ML Nystrom has created,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With themes of corruption and brotherhood, complete with a romance of epic proportions, readers will be held captive by the intense romantic connection.
“Readers of MC romance will love seeing ML Nystrom push boundaries in this book,” says Hot Tree’s acquisitions editor, Olivia Ventura, “It's a gritty peek at the darker side of romance.”
"The Price of Redemption" is the story of one man’s challenging journey to find freedom from his past and the woman who drives him to seek it. As in all things, there is payment that must be made and the ultimate decision of what it should be. The question then becomes at what point does the price become too high?
"He stood in front of the stiff girl, crossed his arms, and stared down at her. She was at least a foot shorter than his six-foot-three frame. The name tag she wore pinned to the blazer stated she worked at the St. James hotel and her name was Gabriella. Not from the cities then, and not lost. Soft name for a soft girl, Iceman thought. She was wholesome, pretty, and looked innocent. Too innocent to be in a place like this. He grew intrigued despite his desire to kick the girl out immediately. He kept his stance and his silence, waiting for her to make the first move.” - from “The Price of Redemption”
Iceman has a reputation for being the coldest and most ruthless biker in the Dutchmen MC. He has no loyalties to anyone or anything outside his club. The people who go against him or betray the club find themselves in serious pain... or dead. Then one afternoon trouble in the form of a blonde walks into his life. Iceman must face the demons of his past. Is he willing to pay the price of his redemption?
About the author: Romantic suspense bestselling author ML Nystrom had stories in her head since she was a child. All sorts of stories of fantasy, romance, mystery, and anything else that captured her interest. A voracious reader, she’s spent many hours devouring books; therefore, she found it only fitting she should write a few herself.
ML has spent most of her life as a performing musician and band instrument repair technician, but that doesn’t mean she’s pigeon-holed into one mold. She’s been a university professor, belly dancer, craftsperson, soap maker, singer, rock band artist, jewelry maker, lifeguard, swim coach, and whatever else she felt like exploring. As one of her students said to her once, "Life’s too short to ignore the opportunities." She has no intention of ever stopping... so welcome to her story world. She hopes you enjoy it! Learn more at www.facebook.com/authorMLNystrom/.
