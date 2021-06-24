Didier Sylvain of The Presence Project Announces Online Group Coaching Program “Coherence”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving personally and professionally is necessary to succeed in life. While change and transition can oftentimes be difficult to incorporate within one’s lifestyle, coaching is a great way to achieve one’s true potential. Didier Sylvain is one such Certified Life Alignment Coach and Consultant in leadership and personal development who has recently announced an Online Group Coaching program “Coherence”.



Through Coherence and his Life and Leadership coaching, Didier Sylvain coaches individuals and groups into becoming fuller and more integrated versions of themselves, so they can deliver powerfully on their missions. By applying grounded wisdom and adaptive frameworks to life's challenges and opportunities, he helps leaders transform their organizations, their teams, and themselves.

“Coherence” The Online Group Coaching Program

Coherence is Didier Sylvain’s 12-week online group coaching program that brings together BIPOC leaders and creatives to evolve their leadership and social impact. Coherence is all about transformative learning in the community. Most leadership development work neglects the personal dimensions, the body, and the dynamics of power. Most personal development work is too individualistic and isolating, too culturally white, and too neglectful of shared struggles. Didier Sylvain’s coaching services and the Coherence program challenge these norms by fostering communal calls to full-bodied leadership. Didier Sylvain’s work centers collective work, which opens consciousness and energy no individual can ever experience alone.

Didier believes that we can create lasting communal change only with community accountability and an aim to shift the status quo for the collective good. Coherence utilizes the Wayfinder Process, a structured methodology that integrates people’s core talents, values, and commitments with their hopes and ambitions. Didier has developed this Process from over ten years of facilitating and coaching audiences from all walks of life, including entrepreneurs, community leaders, executives, parents, philanthropists, artists, and more. Coherence helps people clarify where they are today and how they got here, then move to create a visionary future that is rooted in authenticity and clarity about where they are called.

Didier Sylvain of The Presence Project

Didier Sylvain’s work with the Presence Project is oriented towards one human project: to help people deliver their greatest contribution to the world. As a certified life alignment coach and consultant in leadership, Didier creates and holds transformative spaces to help people make their greatest contribution to the world. By leveraging his training in intentional change theory, appreciative inquiry, adaptive strategy and somatics, he helps individuals and groups become fuller versions of themselves.

Didier Sylvain offers personalized one-on-one coaching, group coaching, online courses, and discovery products that have helped clients from Pinterest, Verizon Media, Honda, and many more go on a journey back to themselves. His approach to lasting transformation is centered on three pillars: life alignment, liberation, and leadership.

Conclusion

Didier Sylvain and the Coherence program helps people align their lives to their mission and their gifts; practice liberation from the oppressive structures and stories that they’ve internalized; and unleash their leadership to drive meaningful impact.

According to a client, “Working with Didier has been a nearly indescribable experience. His keen ability to reframe perilous perspectives and provide the right tools in the right moment has been invaluable for guiding me in a journey back to myself and reconnecting with those aspects of life that are foundationally important to me. I know my path through life has been impacted by this work, and for it, I am eternally grateful.”

Didier Sylvain’s work reminds people to use their magic to create a more just and equitable world. He doesn’t empower people, because none of us can do that. What he does is help people unearth their own power and possibility for change.

